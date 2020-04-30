Germany warns of second or third virus wave in the fall Germany is still at the “beginning of a marathon” when it comes to the outbreak, according to Lothar Wieler, the president of Germany’s public health institute. He stressed that some experts expect a second or even a third wave of coronavirus infections in the country — particularly in the fall. Wieler said Thursday that recent developments are “pleasant” given that daily new cases in Germany this week stand at around 1,000 (compared to around 2,000 daily cases last week), but he asked citizens to continue to adhere to all social distancing measures. The comments come a week after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the campaign against the outbreakwas in its early stages and warned that Germany was still on "thin ice." Germany has fared better than most European nations in terms of its death toll, but it has the fifth-highest caseload in Europe with almost 160,000 confirmed as of Thursday. Share this -







NYC Mayor says funeral home storing bodies in U-Haul was 'absolutely unacceptable' Workers move a body near the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, on April 29, 2020. Craig Ruttle / AP New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is "absolutely unacceptable" that a funeral home in Brooklyn stored bodies in moving trucks after running out of space. Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services was issued two citations this week after police found 50 bodies had been stored in four trucks, including rentals from U-Haul. The owner, who was not criminally charged, told officials that he had an overflow of bodies and was trying to do his best. "This horrible situation that occurred with the funeral home in Brooklyn, absolutely unacceptable," the mayor said at his news conference on Thursday. "They have an obligation to the people they serve to treat them with dignity. I have no idea in the world how any funeral home can let this happen." Funeral homes are regulated by the state and not the city, but de Blasio said the owner should have reached out for help if the were having issues with storage. "It's unconscionable to me," he said. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said he would be convening a bereavement committee on Monday to address the incident and demand the city do better, NBC New York reported. De Blasio said he supports Adams' plan. Share this -







U.S. Intelligence Community examining whether outbreak came from animals or laboratory accident The United States Intelligence Community agrees with the scientific consensus that COVID-19 was "not manmade or genetically modified," according to a statement by the office of the Director of National Intelligence published Thursday morning. The U.S. Intelligence Community is comprised of 17 federal government intelligence-gathering agencies and offices. Together, they have been providing national policymakers and responders with information about the virus by "surging resources and producing critical intelligence on issues vital to U.S. national security." The community is continuing to examine "whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan,” according to the DNI statement. Share this -







Not taking public transit during the pandemic? France offers 50 euro to fix up your bike In an effort to encourage socially distant forms of transportation in the COVID-19 era, the French Ministry of Ecological and Inclusive Transition announced Thursday that it would be putting forward a 20 million euro ($21.7 million) plan to improve bicycle infrastructure, but notably would also include a one-time 50 euro ($54) subsidy that cyclists can use toward bike repair. In a news release, Minister Elisabeth Borne said that 60 percent of trips in France during the pre-pandemic era are under 5 kilometers (3.1 miles). “The weeks to come represent an opportunity for many French people, whether they are already cyclists or not, to choose their bike to get to work or to get around nearby,” she said. The Ministry is calling it a “bike repair boost” that will cover many minor bike repairs, including a new chain installation, new brakes, tires, derailleur and more. It can be used only among the network of 3,000 bike mechanics who are members of a French bike advocacy group known as FUB. The French government agency also intends to use the funds to improve bike parking and bike lanes, and to set up bike training classes nationwide. Share this -







Surge of masks and gowns coming to New York City, de Blasio says New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Thursday that a factory in Vietnam is producing a mass supply of surgical gowns. One million gowns are on the way to the city with 900,000 more being loaded onto a plane, he said. The city has purchased an additional 3 million gowns which are in production. "We are now confident that we will have enough surgical gowns to get us through the middle of May," he said. De Blasio also said Thursday that 100,000 face masks will be distributed this week free-of-charge in parks. He said they will focus on communities that have been hard-hit by the virus and parks where there is heavy traffic. Hundreds of thousands of masks have been donated to the city, de Blasio said. American Eagle donated 175,000 surgical masks and the NBA contributed 35,000 masks, including N95 respirators. The Consulate General of Egypt donated 200,000 masks and 5,000 protective gowns and suits. De Blasio said he was "very appreciative" for all of the donations. Share this -







Photo: Masked monks pray in South Korea Buddhist monks pray during the Buddha's birthday at the Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul on Thursday. Ahn Young-joon / AP Share this -







Iraqi government will fine citizens for not wearing masks Iraq tightened restriction measures to contain the spread of the virus by expanding its curfew on Wednesday evening, warning it may re-impose a full curfew as many citizens have failed to abide by the measures, according to government officials. Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety will also impose a fine of 10,000 Iraqi dinars (around $8) on those who refrain from wearing masks or ignore social distancing measures. The committee also ordered the health authorities to assess the extent of compliance with the measures by the citizens and report on that within seven days. Iraq has reported more than 2,000 virus cases and 92 deaths as of Thursday. Share this -







Cleaner air in Europe leads to 11,000 fewer deaths, study shows An improvement in air quality from coronavirus lockdowns over the past month avoided 11,000 deaths from pollution across Europe, a study showed Thursday. The measures to combat the virus have led to an approximately 40 percent reduction in average level of nitrogen dioxide pollution and a 10 percent reduction in average level of particle matter pollution across Europe over the past 30 days, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said in a briefing. These pollution reductions have led to the substantial depletion in deaths caused by asthma, strokes and other pre-existing conditions. The decrease in air pollution resulted from unprecedented reductions in coal and oil burning in Europe, the study said. This has also helped to generally alleviate pressure on the health care system during this crisis, it said, noting the analysis highlighted “the tremendous benefits for public health” that could be achieved by “rapidly reducing fossil fuels in a sustained and sustainable way." Share this -







NYC man stole over $12,000 in stimulus checks from mailboxes, prosecutors say A New York City man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing nine coronavirus stimulus checks worth more than $12,000 from mailboxes, federal prosecutors say. Feng Chen, 31, was spotted by police early Tuesday morning looking inside mailboxes in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Chen was seen searching a medical-collection bin and looking at mail left at a door, according to the complaint and court statements. After leaving a different building with what appeared to be mail, Chen saw the police officers and “tossed the mail on the sidewalk,” prosecutors say. Read the full story here. Share this -





