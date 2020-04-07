Carlo Angerer

2h ago / 9:33 AM UTC

Germany's coronavirus fatality rate rises

The coronavirus fatality rate in Germany has increased from 0.5 percent to 1.6 percent, according to Germany's disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, on Tuesday. Germany has been hailed for having a relatively low number of deaths compared to other European countries.

The uptick is likely due to an increase in outbreaks in retirement and nursing homes, as well as at risk groups in hospitals, said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute. The average age of those who have died in Germany is 80, he said. 

"The deaths occurring now strike people who got sick one to two weeks ago. That means there are also many COVID-19 cases in inpatient treatment and so we have to expect a further increase in the number of deaths,” said Wieler at a daily press briefing.

Matthew Bodner

22m ago / 10:43 AM UTC

Russia re-opens border to allow in residents stranded abroad

The Russian government has lifted a ban on charter flights that unexpectedly stranded several hundred Russian citizens and residents in foreign countries on April 3 as they attempted to return home, including at least 50 in New York and up to 600 in Japan. 

Flights are now being organized by Russian airlines to retrieve tourists stuck in foreign countries. But it isn’t clear that everyone will make it home.  Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov wrote on Facebook on April 6 that there are too few Russians asking for evacuation to justify the cost of a charter back to Moscow.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow on April 7 told citizens that Russian airline Aeroflot was seeking clearance to run a flight to New York later the same day. The flight was originally scheduled for April 3, but was cancelled on the tarmac.

Adela Suliman

20m ago / 10:45 AM UTC

Author J.K. Rowling says she's 'fully recovered' from COVID-19 symptoms

Author J.K. Rowling said on Twitter on Monday that she had been suffering from COVID-19 symptoms but was now "fully recovered," adding that she had not been officially tested.

She shared a video put together by a hospital outlining helpful breathing techniques to relieve respiratory symptoms, saying that she had found it useful. The "Harry Potter" author urged fans to stay home and safe during the outbreak.

Peter Jeary

45m ago / 10:20 AM UTC

Drone video captures empty Parisian streets during coronavirus lockdown

April 7, 202001:09

Paul Goldman

55m ago / 10:10 AM UTC

Israel announces complete nationwide lockdown over Passover holiday

The Israeli government is imposing a complete nationwide lockdown prohibiting people from leaving their homes from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu announced in a televised address to the nation on Monday. 

The lockdown coincides with the Jewish Passover holiday in which families typically gather together for a traditional dinner called the seder. 

"We cannot become complacent. We are moving forward with preparations for the scenarios regarding the exit from the crisis," Netanyahu said, adding that "there is a real possibility that if the positive trends" continue, Israel could gradually exit the lockdown after Passover.

NBC News

1h ago / 9:47 AM UTC

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II thanks healthcare workers on World Health Day

1h ago / 9:44 AM UTC

Volunteers fumigate streets in Nairobi, Kenya against coronavirus

Volunteers fumigate a street in a residential area of Nairobi to curb the spread of coronavirus on Monday.Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP - Getty Images

NBC News

2h ago / 9:06 AM UTC

Coronavirus: Inside ICU at one of America’s hardest-hit hospitals

April 6, 202002:08

Leou Chen

2h ago / 8:56 AM UTC

China reports first day with no coronavirus deaths

China reported its first day with no coronavirus deaths since the outbreak began on Monday, officials from the National Health Commission said. 

On April 6, there were no new confirmed cases, no new suspected cases, and no new deaths in China, officials said at a news conference.

While domestic cases are under control, China is still grappling with managing imported cases, mostly Chinese nationals returning from abroad. Prevention and control measures to prevent further outbreaks were still "arduous," said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission.

Peter Jeary

2h ago / 8:48 AM UTC

Easter Bunny 'essential worker' and not restricted by COVID-19 lockdown, New Zealand PM says

April 7, 202000:51

Ben Popken, Stephanie Ruhle and Michael Cappetta

3h ago / 8:19 AM UTC

Outages and delays mar new small business loan program

The electronic system the Small Business Administration is using to set up new coronavirus loans was down much of Monday, according to senior banking executives, making it impossible for many new loans to be guaranteed.

Billions of dollars in loans sought by small businesses trying to pay employees and keep their doors open were on pause as the SBA, supported by the Treasury, grapples with the demand on its system.

