Ghana's president says one person infected 533 with coronavirus at fish factory A worker at a fish-processing factory in Ghana's Atlantic seafront city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility with the coronavirus, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a broadcast late on Sunday. Ghana's health authorities reported the outbreak at the industrial facility late on Friday, but did not provide details. The president said that the 533 positive cases, which represents around 11.3 percent of Ghana's total infections, were part of a backlog of about 921 cases going back as far as April 26 that are only recently being reported. The new cases pushed Ghana's total since the pandemic was first reported in the West African nation in mid-March to 4,700 as of Sunday night, the highest number of infections in West Africa.







Northern Chinese city goes into lockdown after new coronavirus cases reported A city in northern China, Shulan, went into lockdown Monday, sparking fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, just as Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, registered its first cluster of cases since lockdown was lifted in April. Shulan's mayor said the city is in a "war-time" mode against the virus' resurgence after it reported a cluster of 13 cases in the past few days. The new cases ended a 73-day run of no cases in the province where the city is located. Meanwhile, in Wuhan, where coronavirus was first detected, health officials reported five new cases of the virus.







New Mexico woman, 105, who beat 1918 flu, has COVID-19 GALLUP, N.M. — A 105-year-old New Mexico woman who beat back the 1918 flu that killed millions, including her mother and infant sister, is battling COVID-19. The Gallup Independent reports Lubica "Luby" Grenko, who will turn 106 years old in August, has been fighting the coronavirus since being diagnosed April 29 at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup, New Mexico. The Gallup-born Grenko was born when World War I began, then she survived the 1918 flu before enduring the Great Depression and World War II. The flu took the lives of her mother, Marijeta Kauzlaric, 28, and younger sister, Annie Kauzlaric, 1 month old. Grenko's granddaughter Misty Tolson says her grandmother remembers her mother going into the hospital and never coming out.






