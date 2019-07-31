Giants fan Harris caught wearing rival Dodgers cap at debate walkthrough
Today is a turning point in politics — and in baseball.
Kamala Harris represented her home state of California at the walkthrough for tonight’s debate with a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. It just so happens that today was the trade deadline for Major League Baseball, an important cutoff as teams jockey for position ahead of the playoffs.
The Dodgers currently have the best record in baseball, but a blockbuster trade by the Houston Astros meant that Harris’ team might need to start looking over its shoulder.
The Dodgers spent the days leading up to baseball's trade deadline searching for a top flight relief pitcher to add to their bullpen — but no trade came to fruition. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giant made a flurry of moves, both adding and subtracting pieces from its club as it hopes to advance to a Wild Card spot.
Harris is an avowed Giants fan and apparently wore the Dodgers hat because it was all that was available. Her husband, Douglas Emhoff, is a huge Dodgers fan.
Four storylines to watch
At last night’s debate, the pragmatists struck back, progressives Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren held their own, and Marianne Williamson talked about “dark psychic” forces.
And now we’re on to Night 2, with tonight’s lineup being these 10 Democrats: Biden, Harris, Booker, Julián Castro, Andrew Yang, de Blasio, Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Gillibrand and Jay Inslee.
Here are the four storylines we’re watching tonight.
Snap the vote
Get ready, kids! Joe Biden is coming to Snapchat.
Biden announced through his Twitter account on Wednesday that he has joined the messaging app, which remains wildly popular with young people — many of whom are not of legal voting age.
Biden teased “a behind-the-scenes look at tonight’s #DemDebate and what’s happening on the campaign.”
Campaigns continue to explore new ways to reach young voters. Sanders has embraced Twitch, the video game streaming platform, while Gillibrand’s staff has looked to short-form video app TikTok.
CNN ratings slip compared to previous debate
CNN drew 8.7 million TV viewers for Tuesday night’s debate, a significant decline compared to the first night of June’s Democratic presidential debates.
The first night of the June debates, which were broadcast on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, drew about 15.3 million viewers.
CNN’s broadcast still drew more interest than usual — the company said it was the second-most-viewed Democratic debate in its history.
Biden sets sights on Trump for tonight's debate
Ahead of tonight's debate, senior officials for Joe Biden's campaign gave reporters a background briefing to preview the former vice president's posture heading in to the 10-candidate event.
The big points: Biden will take the fight to President Donald Trump and not take any attacks on his record lying down.
He will make a strong case for why the president’s leadership is failing working and middle class Americans, and the U.S. on the world stage, as a contrast to the role Biden played in the Obama administration helping to save the auto industry and build close relationships that helped Detroit get back on its feet. He’ll have a lot to say on Trump based on the president's comments over the past weeks. To say they are beneath the dignity of the office doesn’t even begin to describe them, as one aide put it.
And Biden is "not going to take personal swings," said one aide. "That’s not his way, that’s not who he is." But he is "fully prepared" to "point out where other candidates may not be on as solid ground as they think they are in attacking him." Healthcare specifically will be a focus for him and one in which he won’t shy from making proactive contrasts with rivals.
Officials said healthcare was likely to be a focus for Biden in particular in drawing contrasts with his opponents, especially Kamala Harris. And they expect more questions to be raised about his record on civil rights and criminal justice issues. “We have 51 percent of the African American vote and they want it,” one official said. But the official added that Biden has shown to have resilient support among those that will withstand any attempts by rivals to undercut them.
Biden's aides stressed that tonight is "not a make or break moment in the narrative of the campaign" for him like it may be for other candidates. The fact that polls show the race has largely returned to where it was before the first debate shows that it is "hard to change then fundamentals of the race in a setting where each candidate is going to get maybe 10 minutes," the aides said.
Don’t pardon the interruption
Thanks to what Harris called a “food fight” in the first debate, a candidate "who consistently interrupts" others tonight will be penalized by having his or her time reduced, CNN announced earlier this month.
The new rule came after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who will take the stage tonight, nudged himself into getting more screen time during the first night of the NBC-hosted debate in Miami last month. Several candidates — most notably Gillibrand, who is also on stage tonight — tried to do the same thing on Night 2 of the first debate.
CNN hasn’t said how much time candidates will lose if they violate the rule. Read about the new rules here.
How the candidates are preparing
Front-runner Biden is done being gracious. Booker plans to be himself. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is spoiling for a fight — and for more speaking time.
The Democrats vying for the presidency have been prepping for their second bout by fine-tuning their messaging, sharpening their attacks and retooling their policy proposals. Here's how they're getting ready for this round.
Meet the candidates
Everything you need to know about tonight’s debate
The final night of the second Democratic presidential primary debate starts at 8 p.m., with a key rematch between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who clashed over the former vice president’s past opposition to federal busing in the first debate. Also flanking Biden will be New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, another vocal critic of the former vice president. Here's what you need to know.