Gillibrand criticizes Kushner for downplaying Russia election hack

WASHINGTON—New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is running for president, accused top White House adviser Jared Kushner of trying to minimize Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Earlier Tuesday, Kushner downplayed Russia's interference as "a couple of Facebook ads" during an interview at the Time 100 Summit, arguing that "the investigations and all the speculation that's happened for the last two years has had a much harsher impact on our democracy."

Gillibrand responded to Kushner's comment during an interview on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" by calling it "an outrage."

"For him to make light of a foreign adversary purposely trying to undermine our elections is untenable," she said.

"And I'm gravely concerned this administration continues not to take this seriously and those statements are highly inappropriate.”

Gillibrand also criticized Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyer, for normalizing foreign election interference during his Sunday interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." And she pointed to her new pledge to not use hacked or stolen information on the campaign trail.

The Mueller report detailed extensive attempts by Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favor through posts on social media. It also outlined that the Trump campaign planned how to to best capitalize on the release of private information stolen from Democrats, and that some members of the campaign sought to reach out to WikiLeaks to learn more information about the hack.

