Gillibrand first candidate to mention LGBTQ rights

After a near total absence of mention of the LGBTQ community during the Tuesday debate — despite the historic presence of openly gay Pete Buttigieg on stage — Kirsten Gillibrand became the first 2020 candidate on the Detroit stage to mention the struggle for LGBTQ civil rights.
In her opening statement Gillibrand said her mother, who one of just three women in her law school, “worked with gay couples for basic rights.”
“As a freshman senator, I was told you couldn't repeal "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" — even members of my own party told me it wasn't convenient,” Gillibrand continued. “When are civil rights ever convenient? We stood up to the Pentagon and got it done — not impossible.”
The backstory on that Biden-Booker clash
As was hinted at in the lead-up to the debate on Wednesday, Booker and Biden hit each other for their records on criminal justice.
Booker began, calling out Biden for being associated with many crime bills during his time in the Senate and said he can’t just now come up with a plan for reform. Biden snapped back, saying those bills were passed overwhelmingly and he has since moved toward a path of reforming the criminal justice system.
Then Biden went after Booker’s record on criminal justice as mayor of Newark. Booker took over a city that was plagued with violent crime, and he pledged during his campaign to do whatever it took to curb the violence. His tough-on-crime agenda curbed violence early on, but his police department faced soaring complaints as residents alleged officers used excessive force, made unlawful stops, and engaged in racial profiling.
The American Civil Liberties Union called for reform, with the ACLU of New Jersey gave Booker a "D" when it came to "police practices" in 2009. But after slow progress, it petitioned the Justice Department the following year to take action, citing more than 400 allegations — most of which came during Booker's administration — the organization claimed were proof of police misconduct. The Justice Department would end up investigating the police department, and Booker eventually came around on the probe.
In the years since, Booker has been a champion of criminal justice reform. The senator was instrumental in passing the bipartisan First Step Act, signed into law last year. The senator has made many additional proposals aimed at reforming the criminal justice system.
Booker said Wednesday it was “no secret that I inherited” a police department with massive problems and decades long challenges. Booker said he was “shocked” Biden wanted to take on his criminal justice record, saying he was “dipping in the Kool-Aid” and “didn’t even know the flavor.”
“I embraced reform,” Booker said, “You’re trying to shift the debate for what you created.”
Biden has come under fire for his main piece of criminal justice legislation, the controversial 1994 crime bill that experts say contributed to mass incarceration. Of note, Booker, as mayor, utilized grants made available through the crime bill to help rehire Newark Police Department officers who were the victims of municipal budget cuts.
Harris attacks Biden on criminal justice but quickly pivots to Trump
Harris went after Biden for his record on busing before hitting the Trump administration’s Justice Department for essentially abandoning oversight of troubled police departments, including quietly scuttling consent decrees.
Biden attacks Booker on his record as mayor
Biden pressed Booker on his record as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, which is majority black.
The fact is he did implement a zero-tolerance crime policy in Newark, including stop and frisk. And the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey asked the Justice Department to intervene to investigate the Newark police. The probe found hundreds of misconduct violations. Activists have said Booker’s policy created a rift in the very community it was intended to serve.
How many undocumented immigrants did the Obama administration deport?
As former Vice President Joe Biden defends himself from attacks on the number of deportations during the Obama administration, it's worth taking a look at the numbers.
Department of Homeland Security data shows that the agency removed more than 3 million immigrants in the country illegally from 2009 to 2016. That's an average of 383,307 per year.
For comparison, DHS removed 295,364 undocumented immigrants in 2017. The statistics aren't yet available for 2018.
Fact check: Biden touts his role in aid sent to Central American countries
“I already proposed and passed $750 million for Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to be able to change the circumstances of why people fled in the first place," Biden said Wednesday night during the debate.
This is true.
Biden led the White House effort to send aid directly to the Northern Triangle countries, and a bipartisan Congress approved $750 million in funding. However, the U.S. began diverting that money in 2019.
De Blasio and Booker press Biden on Obama’s immigration record
Biden has invoked Obama’s record on the campaign trail but stumbled when pressed by de Blasio on if he used his power to tell Obama that his record number of immigrant deportations was bad policy. “Did he use his power to stop those deportations?” de Blasio said. “If you’re debating Donald Trump he won't let you off the hook.”
Biden argued that he “was vice president, not president,” and would not disclose private advice he may have given to the president.
Booker then jumped in and told Biden “you can’t have it both ways.” The former vice president said it was insulting that they were insinuating that Obama was similar to Trump.
This might be a theme during the rest of the night and the campaign. If, as Booker pointed out, Biden wants to use the good parts of Obama’s record, he will have to also answer a lot of the criticism Obama received during his presidency, including being the so-called deporter-in-chief.