Gillibrand: Trump tax cuts were a gift for donors
Gillibrand slammed the Republican Party donor class and the Koch brothers for exercising what she sees as disproportionate influence on the American political system, blasting what she described as the "corruption" behind election finance.
She also argued forcefully that the Trump administration's tax cuts were essentially a gift to wealthy donors who backed the president's 2016 campaign.
Williamson stands out
Look, it’s hard to stand out in a format like this, but Williamson really has. She’s made some, let’s say nontraditional points, and that's been something of a breath of fresh air that’s even playing pretty well among the Twitterati.
Swalwell and Sanders go head to head on gun control
Election Confessions: Some minds are changing, some more indecision
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg dominated the debate-night confessions on Election Confessions, a place readers write what they really think about the issues and the candidates in the 2020 election.
Some readers confessed a candidate met their mark ("...tonight Kamala proved to me she is Hillary 2.0 and this is a GOOD thing,"), others confessed giving up their previous pick ("Biden is (sadly) no longer my favorite...").
Biden explains his Iraq War vote
Biden did not backtrack on his Iraq War vote, which he previously said was a mistake. He touted his foreign policy experience as Obama's vice president to help bring troops home from Iraq. He said he would make sure that as president he would only go to war to fight terrorists and not to give presidents broad war powers. But, he said, "never do it alone," adding that he would repair relationships with other countries.
"I know how to do it," he said.
It’s not quite the Cory Booker moment but...
Here’s a moment of levity for everyone.
Sanders draws contrast with Biden over Iraq
In answering a question about foreign policy, Sanders briefly but notably brought up Biden's vote in the Senate in 2002 authorizing the invasion of Iraq.
Biden's support for the Iraq war is widely believed to be a liability for his campaign.
A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, for example, found that more than 40 percent of participants ages 18 to 29 said his track record on the issue made them less likely to support the former Delaware senator.
Who would you try to improve relations with off the bat?
The candidates were asked which foreign relationships they would focus on improving first:
Williamson: European leaders
Hickenlooper: The entire world
Yang: China
Buttigieg: "We have no idea which of our most important allies [Trump] will have pissed off most" by 2020
Biden: NATO
Sanders: "It's not one country. It's rebuilding trust in the United Nations."
Harris: NATO
Gillibrand: Iran
Bennet: European allies and every Central American country
Swalwell: "We need to break up with Russia and make up with NATO."
Biden 'within our right' to use 'smart guns'
Biden touted his work in the passage of the 1993 Brady Bill and other gun control measures and called for “smart guns.”
“No gun should be able to be sold unless your biometric measure could pull that trigger," he said. "It’s within our right to do that. We can do that. Our enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA, the gun manufacturers.”
Harris is top trending search in U.S.
Where’s Yang?
There was a bit of hype around Yang coming into tonight thanks to his internet fandom. So far, he’s hit his basic income points. Otherwise, not much.