In a text message to NBC News, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he's been most impressed with Republican Jim Jordan's performance during the first stages of Michael Cohen's hearing.

"Jordan is so far the best lawyer by far," Giuliani said when asked for his thoughts on the performance of GOP House Oversight Committee members during Cohen's hearing.

Throughout the hearing, GOP members have deferred parts of their allotted questioning time to Jordan, the committee's ranking member. Jordan has sharply questioned Cohen on his credibility, hammering home the idea that what Cohen says about the president cannot and should not be trusted by the American people.

Asked if there was anything he'd like to see Republicans focus more on, Giuliani responded: "So far, so good."