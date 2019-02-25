Glenn Close already looks golden before Oscars even start

Hours before the statuette of best actress would be handed out, nominee Glenn Close already looked like a Oscar winner.

And a little like an actual Oscar.

The 71-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a stunning gold Carolina Herrera dress that weighs a whopping 43 pounds and features 4 million beads, the actress told E! News.

Close, who's nominated for the seventh time, has yet to win an Academy Award. But many prognosticators believe she's the favorite this year for her turn in "The Wife."