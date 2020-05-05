The group representing global airlines came out against leaving middle seats empty on aircraft on Tuesday, as debate intensifies over how to get airlines flying while respecting social-distancing rules in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Brian Pearce, chief economist at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said most airlines would have been unable to make money last year if a third of the seats had been removed on the industry’s most-flown models. In April, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said leaving the middle seat empty was among the likely conditions for a resumption of air travel to be discussed with governments around the world. Share this -







Another 1,700 coronavirus deaths reported in NY nursing homes New York state is reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it's protected vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic. At least 4,813 people have died from COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes since March 1, according to a tally released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration late Monday that, for the first time, includes people believed to have been killed by the coronavirus before their diagnoses could be confirmed by a lab test. Exactly how many nursing home residents have died remains uncertain despite the state's latest disclosure, as the list doesn't nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals before dying. The revised list shows that 22 nursing homes, largely in New York City and Long Island, have reported at least 40 deaths. Parker Jewish Institute in Queens and Isabella Geriatric Center — one of New York City's largest nursing homes with 705 beds — have reported the highest number of deaths: 71 and 64, respectively.







Video shows man who was told to wear mask wiping nose on Dollar Tree employee's shirt Police in Michigan have arrested a man they said used a Dollar Tree employee's shirt to wipe his nose after being advised that he had to wear a mask in the store. The man entered a Dollar Tree store in Holly, about 55 miles northwest of Detroit, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. The employee told the man that customers must wear a mask to enter the store to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, a rule posted on signs on the entry doors, according to police. The man walked over to the employee and wiped his nose and face on her shirt, saying: "Here, I will use this as a mask," police said. Read the full story here.







Face mask fashion exhibit kicks off in Lithuania Lithuania opened an outdoor face mask fashion week Tuesday. People in Vilnius, the country's capitol, can walk, bike or drive to see the 21 face mask designs. "People were walking around and laughing," said co-organizer and designer Julija Janus of opening day. "People are really longing for some cultural events and something more than just talking about COVID-19." Designer Egle Ona Ziemyte. Go Vilnius The open-air experience was inspired by a Facebook group Mask Your Fashion that Janus created inviting "people to get their creativity out." Instead of in-person models, the masks are on display in high resolution images around the city to ensure residents can enjoy the fashion and follow social distancing guidelines, Janus said. Even the mayor agreed to model a mask. The exhibit is up until May 10. The city website reminds residents to wear their own masks and stay socially distant while enjoying the fashion.







Elite hackers are trying to steal COVID-19 research, U.S. and U.K. warn Hackers affiliated with foreign governments are currently engaged in widespread campaigns to steal American and U.K. medical research related to COVID-19, those countries' governments announced Tuesday. The two countries "are currently investigating a number of incidents in which threat actors are targeting pharmaceutical companies, medical research organizations and universities," according to a U.S. alert. The U.K.'s counterpart noted that: "The pandemic has likely raised additional requirements for APT actors to gather information related to COVID-19," referring to the term Advanced Persistent Threat, a designation given to skilled and devoted hacker groups aligned with particular government intelligence agencies. "For example, actors may seek to obtain intelligence on national and international healthcare policy or acquire sensitive data on COVID-19 related research." The alerts don't specify any countries as the culprit in their alerts. The U.S. Justice Department has previously charged hackers working for Chinese and Iranian intelligence for allegedly stealing sensitive research.







Singapore sees rising number of cases, majority in foreign workers Singapore reported 573 new coronavirus cases Monday, of which 560 were foreign workers living in dormitories, its health ministry said. Only eight cases were found in foreign workers living elsewhere. Last Friday, 932 new cases were recorded, with 905 coming from foreign workers living in dormitories and only 16 cases in foreign workers living elsewhere. At 18,778 infections, the city-state has among the highest caseloads in Asia, because of mass outbreaks in migrant-worker dormitories.







Epidemiologist believes coronavirus may have been in Sweden as early as November Sweden's chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said he believes it is likely that there were cases of coronavirus in the country as far back as November. In an interview with Swedish news agency TT, Tegnell said "it would not be strange" to see cases of travelers from the Wuhan area in Sweden who were carrying the virus in November or December. This comes after reports that a man with pneumonia in Paris had the coronavirus on Dec. 27, four days before the first case was confirmed in Wuhan. Testing and tracing those who may have had the virus in 2019 would not be relevant at the moment, according to Tegnell, who said that would be an unnecessary burden on Sweden's health care system.






