Global conference by the recently pardoned Michael Milken postponed The Milken Institute Global Conference — an annual event put on by billionaire financier Michael Milken, who was recently pardoned by President Trump — will be delayed due to coronavirus fears, according to multiple reports and two sources who spoke to NBC News. Originally scheduled to take place May 2 through May 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the conference nicknamed "Davos of the West" is now delayed until July, said the sources, who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the conference. The organization says the conference attracts more than 4,000 attendees from 70 countries, including celebrities, politicians, corporate executives, and leaders. The Milken Institute did not reply to a request for comment.







More than 1 million tests have been distributed, with more on the way: FDA The head of the Food and Drug Administration said 1.1 million tests have been sent to labs, with a focus on hard-hit states, such as Washington and California. Dr. Steven Hahn made the announcement during a White House briefing Saturday. He said he expects another million to be sent by Monday. And, he said, as many as 4 million could be ready by the end of next week. So far, 72 state and local public health labs in 48 states are able to test for the coronavirus. Also on Saturday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar clarified comments President Trump made Friday when he suggested anyone could get a test. Azar said Trump was using "shorthand" and explained health officials are no longer restricting testing if a doctor determines one is necessary.







U.S. deaths up to 19 The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States has climbed to 19, as two more fatalities were reported Saturday in Washington state. In total, the virus has killed 16 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California. The overall number of cases of the virus has risen to 395, with Washington state and California having the most, 102 and 84, respectively.







Amtrak cancels Acela nonstop train between D.C. and New York Amtrak said it is temporarily halting Acela nonstop train service between Washington, D.C. and New York, due to decreased demand as the coronavirus continues to sicken people across the United States. The suspension starts Tuesday and will continue until May 26, Amtrak said in a statement on its website Friday. In addition, the passenger rail line said it will waive change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020. To help keep down the spread of the virus, Amtrak trains and stations will be cleaned multiple times a day "and in some cases, on an hourly basis," the statement said. An increased number of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes will also be available for customers and its workers.







Coronavirus for Easter? Chocolate maker Jean-Francois Pre shows an Easter egg shaped like a novel Coronavirus, the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak, made of white chocolate colored in black and red colored almonds, in his shop in Landivisiau, western France, on March 7, 2020. Damien Meyer / AFP - Getty Images







Phillies limit player contact with fans on autographs The Philadelphia Phillies said the team is changing its autograph policy ahead of spring-training games to try to limit contact between players and fans amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Phillies said in a statement provided to NBC Sports that based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it is asking players to pre-sign baseballs and photo cards and for security personnel to help players distribute those items before games. "The Phillies recognize that autograph signing for some fans is part of the overall appeal of attending spring training games. As a precautionary measure for both our players and our fans, we are making adjustments to this experience," the statement says.







Why the WHO is not calling coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' The World Health Organization has shied away from calling the global spread of the coronavirus a "pandemic," saying the word might spook the world further and lead some countries to lose hope of containing the virus. "Unless we're convinced it's uncontrollable, why (would) we call it a pandemic?" WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week. Some experts disagree, saying the outbreak meets the definition of a pandemic. But, at a news conference last month, Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, said a pandemic is "a unique situation in which we believe that all citizens on the planet" will likely be exposed to a virus "within a defined period of time."







New York cases jump to 76, governor declares emergency New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of cases there has jumped to 76 — a 72 percent increase from the 44 cases as of Friday — and that he has declared a state of emergency. At least 10 of the coronavirus patients in New York state are hospitalized, Cuomo said at a press conference Saturday afternoon. He said 11 of the 76 cases are in New York City, 57 in Westchester County, two in Rockland County, four in Nassau County and two in Saratoga County.






