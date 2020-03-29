Isobel van Hagen
32m ago / 8:28 AM UTC
Global deaths surpass 30,000, John Hopkins University reports
The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 30,000 deaths on Sunday, according to John Hopkins University. More than 10,000 of those occurred in Italy.
The disease has now infected over 660,000 people around the world, according to statistics compiled by the university.
The United States has more confirmed cases than anywhere in the world with more than 124,000 cases confirmed as of Sunday. Italy has the second most with 92,472 and China follows with 82,061 cases.
Nancy Ing and Yuliya Talmazan
1h ago / 7:56 AM UTC
Number of positive tests doubling every three to four days, French PM says
The number of positive coronavirus tests are doubling every three to four days in France, the country's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in televised address on Saturday.
“We are in the midst of a combat that is going to last long," Edouard Philippe said, adding that the nation which has recorded 37,575 confirmed cases and 2,314 deaths needed to adapt quickly.
Philippe said Friday he had decided to extend the country’s coronavirus lockdown by two weeks until April 15.
Meanwhile, health minister Olivier Veran said that every respirator in France has been requisitioned for use and one billion masks has been ordered from abroad.
Arata Yamamoto and Reuters
2h ago / 7:27 AM UTC
Tokyo records biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases: Report
Tokyo recorded 68 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Japan's national broadcaster NHK reported Sunday. It was the largest single-day spike in the Japanese capital
Three cases were in people who returned from the U.S. and Europe, city officials said. Another 23 cases are of unknown origin, NHK reported.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday promised an unprecedented package of steps to cushion the world’s third-biggest economy from the pandemic, saying the country was close to a national emergency as infections surged.
Nearly 1,700 coronavirus cases have been registered in Japan so far, with a death toll of 52, excluding those from a cruise ship quarantined last month.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
2h ago / 7:11 AM UTC
Washington state warns COVID-19 patients to self-isolate or risk detention
The public health officer for King County in Washington warned residents with COVID-19 symptoms or pending tests that they could be detained if they don't self-isolate or check into a hospital.
"To protect the public, if an individual with active COVID-19 is not voluntarily remaining isolated, or if an individual who has COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing) with a test pending is not remaining self-quarantined, they may be subject to enforcement actions, which could include legal actions for involuntary detention," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County, in a statement.
Residents are allowed to leave isolation only after three days have passed since recovery and at least seven days after first experiencing symptoms, according to the directive. King County has been one of the hardest-hit areas in the U.S.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
2h ago / 7:13 AM UTC
More than 10,000 dead in Italy
Italy's coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 on Saturday, despite a national lockdown that has been in place for three weeks. The news follows a grim 919 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, the most in a single day of any country.
Italian officials are considering whether to extend that lockdown into mid-April. In an effort to prevent people from leaving their homes, fines have increased from about $200 to more than $3,000.
Michelle Acevedo and Reuters
2h ago / 7:09 AM UTC
Panama decides to let cruise ship through canal
Officials reversed course Saturday and decided to let Holland America's Zaandam cruise ship, which had seen four deaths and two coronavirus patients during a South American voyage, pass through the Panama Canal in the coming days.
The roughly 1,800-person vessel off Panama has been transferring hundreds of healthy passengers to a sister ship, the Rotterdam. The Zaandam has 53 guests and 85 staff members aboard who are ill but not positive for the virus, the cruise line said Friday.
The Panama Canal Authority initially said it did not want to expose its workers, who routinely board passing ships, to the virus. But on Saturday, the Panamanian government said in a statement the nation would "guarantee biosecurity measures to protect the personnel."
In its own statement the Panama Canal Authority said the Zaandam was headed to Florida. The Miami Herald reported the vessel was destined for Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, where sick passengers and crew would be unloaded.