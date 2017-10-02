GoFundMe Campaign Raises More Than $1.1 Million

“Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting,” Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, who established the fund, wrote on the page.
Sisolak, also a gubernatorial candidate, said he spent Sunday night with the sheriff at a local trauma center. He kicked off fundraising with a $10,000 donation. According to the GoFundMe, the Oakland Raiders also donated $50,000.
The death and injury count has risen, Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Monday evening: 59 people have died and 527 are injured.
He added 18 firearms, explosives, and several thousand rounds of ammunition were recovered at the shooter’s home on Monday, on top of the weapons that were uncovered with the shooter in his Mandalay Bay hotel room. Electronics were also seized from the shooter’s home and are being evaluated.
Additionally, Clark County, Nevada, has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the shooting.
Magellan Health has launched a 24-hour crisis line for victims of the shooting, offering free, confidential counseling services for affected individuals dealing with grief, guilt, depression, and other feelings related to these events, the behavioral health care firm said in a press release.
Magellan's website also includes free tip sheets for things like talking with children about traumatic events.
The gunman's spot on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino gave him an unobstructed and protected view of thousands at the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Las Vegas Village, and was effectively a sniper's perch, according to MSBNC law enforcement analyst Jim Cavanaugh.
David Becker, a Getty Images photographer, was transmitting his concert photos when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. He didn't leave when he saw people fleeing.
Instead, he got up on a table with his camera, "thinking to myself still, that this isn’t really happening, it’s just the speakers popping."
"I was trying to capture anything that was moving and that had good lighting. That was critical, it was so dark and there was limited lighting it was really hard to get a sense of what was happening," he told NBC News in a statement.
Awareness would dawn a little later. He started editing his photos back at the media tent before eventually being escorted from the scene.
"It was then I started looking at my photographs and what I was seeing was just unbelievable. It had been so dark outside I couldn’t see the details, I just saw a lot of people laying on the ground thinking they were playing possum, but now I could see people covered in blood and I thought, this is real. When I saw the image of the woman lying on the ground covered in blood, that was when the impact of what I was experiencing hit; when I realized people were dying."
“As much as we might hope to we cannot banish evil from the earth, Congress can't do that, the president can't do that,” he said from the Senate floor. “What Congress can do, what Congress must do, is pass laws to keep our citizens safe.”
“And that starts with guns, especially laws that help prevent guns, especially the most dangerous guns from falling into the wrong hands,” Schumer continued.
His impassioned remarks followed a more subdued statement from his counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who also spoke from the chamber floor but did not reference guns.
“The news we awoke to this morning was heartbreaking. What happened in Las Vegas was shocking, it’s tragic, and for those affected, and their families, it’s devastating,” McConnell said.
“I hope they will see that our country is standing by their side today,” he added.
Pop star Ariana Grande — who experienced firsthand the terror of a tragic attack at one of her own concerts in Manchester, England, earlier this year — called Monday's shooting "terrorism" and made a plea for gun control.
“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism,” Grande tweeted Monday afternoon.
The American singer's post came just over four months after the May 22 Manchester Arena bombing that occurred right after she’d finished a concert at the venue. Children were among the 22 people killed in the suicide attack, while some 59 others were wounded, including some who suffered life-threatening injuries.
The president believes that now is not the time to talk about gun control in the immediate aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, the White House said Monday.
Asked about renewed pleas from lawmakers for stricter gun control measures, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was "premature" to talk about potential legislation before all the facts about the Las Vegas mass shooting are known.
"There's a time and place for a political debate, but now is the time to unite as a country," Sanders said,
It took 72 minutes from the first 911 call for law enforcement to breach the shooter’s hotel room, NBC News reports.
Police received the first call reporting shots on the country music festival at 10:08 p.m. local time. They then began searching for the source of the shooting, which was eventually determined to be coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel. Police initially began searching for the shooter on the 29th floor, working their way up to the 32nd floor where authorities say they immediately realized they were in the right place. It’s unclear how they knew, but at 11:20 p.m., police were heard blasting the door off the room where gunman Stephen Paddock was found dead, according to Las Vegas law enforcement.