Allan Smith
18m ago / 4:08 PM UTC
Gohmert: This is 'a day that will live in infamy'
Echoing President Franklin Roosevelt, Gohmert said Thursday will be "a day that will live in infamy" in the Judiciary Committee, slamming Democrats over the articles of impeachment because he said they contain no allegation of a crime.
Roosevelt famously made that remark when discussing the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Geoff Bennett
6h ago / 10:28 AM UTC
House Judiciary Committee to debate and vote on articles of impeachment
The House Judiciary Committee will continue debating the articles of impeachment from Thursday 9 a.m. ET, ahead of an vote to approve them. That would then tee up a vote by the full House next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also holds her weekly press conference Thursday.
Rebecca Shabad
13h ago / 3:24 AM UTC
Reschenthaler says it's Schiff who has committed an abuse of power
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., called the impeachment effort by Democrats a “political hit job,” but said that it wasn’t Trump who committed an abuse of power.
Instead, he said it was committed by Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
“If the Democrats really wants to charge somebody with abuse of power, they should look no further than Chairman Schiff,” he said. “The chairman used his subpoena power to subpoena individual phone records, then went through those records, singled out Devin Nunes, in an attempt to smear a ranking member. That's the abuse of power.”
Reschenthaler said that he was previously a district court judge and said he would have thrown out the case being made by Democrats at the preliminary level.
Instead, he said, “If this were a court of law, Chairman Schiff would be facing sanctions or defending his law license.”
Rebecca Shabad
14h ago / 2:22 AM UTC
Raskin says he fears Trump's actions will be 'the new normal' if Congress doesn't hold him accountable
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in his remarks that he was a constitutional law and election law professor for 29 years, “studying teaching and defending the constitution of the United States.” He said that he fears there will be consequences if Democrats don’t hold Trump accountable.
“I confess that I am afraid if we allow presidents to invite foreign governments to participate overtly or covertly in our elections, then this becomes in America, the new normal,” he said.
Raskin wondered whether any of his GOP colleagues could at least admit that what Trump is accused of doing is wrong.
“Even if our colleagues don't believe a shred of the overwhelming evidence that we've seen in this investigation, will one of them, will just one of them, say that it would be wrong for any president to commit the conduct this president is accused of? Will any of them say that the president of the United States should not drive foreign powers into our elections?"
Allan Smith
1d ago / 4:51 PM UTC
Graham says Russia, not Ukraine, interfered in 2016 election
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Wednesday that it was Russia — not Ukraine — that interfered in the 2016 election by hacking Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign emails.
He made the comments during a lengthy opening statement during his committee's hearing Wednesday on the Justice Department inspector general's report on the Russia probe.
"We know the Russians are messing in our election and it was the Russians, ladies and gentlemen, who stole the Democratic National Committee's emails, [Clinton campaign chairman John] Podesta’s emails and screwed around with Hillary Clinton," Graham said. "It wasn't the Ukrainians, it was the Russians and they're coming after us again."
President Donald Trump, along with other Republicans, have promoted the idea that the Ukrainian government meddled in the 2016 election, despite the assessment of the intelligence community that only Russia was responsible.
During the House Intelligence Committee's public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, GOP lawmakers raised claims of Ukrainian meddling to help explain Trump's skepticism and actions toward the country — prompting former White House official Fiona Hill, one of the foremost U.S. experts on Russian President Vladimir Putin, to testify that this theory amounted to Russian propaganda.
In his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump asked his counterpart to investigate the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine may have in its possession a DNC email server. That theory turns the focus away from Russia's culpability — which former special counsel Robert Mueller said was the case in his extensive report — and instead place some doubt as to whether Russia was the culprit.
"I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it," Trump said, according to a White House call summary. "I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike ... I guess you have one of your wealthy people... The server, they say Ukraine has it."
Multiple current and former Trump administration officials said that conspiracy has no basis in reality.
Trump's former homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, said in October the theory is "not only a conspiracy, it is completely debunked." In testimony as part of the House's impeachment inquiry, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent said "there is no factual basis" to the theory. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that he was unaware of any credible evidence regarding that conspiracy.
Kyle Stewart
1d ago / 3:11 PM UTC
Democratic Rep. Cicilline previews Wednesday evening markup
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., told reporters Wednesday morning that he expects Democratic members to hammer their argument for impeaching President Donald Trump home during the Judiciary Committee markup of the articles.
Cicilline pointed to Trump's "pattern of behavior," having "welcomed foreign interference in the 2016" and then "sought foreign interference in the 2020 election...to cheat and help him win."
"It's a crime in progress," Cicilline said.
"And so I say to my Republican colleagues, if you care about preserving our democracy we have to hold this president accountable," he added.
Geoff Bennett
1d ago / 10:35 AM UTC
House Judiciary Committee to hold impeachment articles markup session Wednesday
The House Judiciary Committee will on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET hold a public markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Committee members will deliver opening statements later this evening and lawmakers will then discuss the articles, debate amendments and ultimately vote beginning at 9 a.m. ET Thursday morning.
NBC News
1d ago / 3:31 PM UTC
Trump rails against 'impeachment lite'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, President Trump railed against the articles of impeachment, saying it was the lightest impeachment in the country’s history.
Steve Kornacki
2d ago / 1:15 AM UTC
Article II: Inside Impeachment - The Articles
The House Judiciary Committee officially charged President Donald Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors on Tuesday. Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
NBC News Political Reporter Jon Allen dissects the substance and strategy behind each charge.
Listen to the episode here
NBC News
2d ago / 12:49 AM UTC
Trump knocks ‘very weak’ articles of impeachment
NBC News
2d ago / 9:19 PM UTC
Schumer says GOP 'conspiracy conjuring needs to stop'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, appeared in a policy lunch stakeout and said that the two articles of impeachment against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — demand that all senators “put country over party and examine the evidence uncovered by the House without prejudice, without partisanship.”
Schumer also criticized Republican lawmakers who have pushed the debunked theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.
“The conspiracy conjuring needs to stop,” Schumer said.
He also said that for the Democrats in the Senate running for president that their presence for a potential impeachment trial “has to come first,” and that “scheduling concerns are secondary to doing this the right way.”