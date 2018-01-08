Feedback

And the Golden Globe goes to...

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Best Television Series, Drama: "The Handmaid’s Tale"

For all Globes winners, read the full list here

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Latest

Demi Douglas

Sterling Brown's historic win

Sterling Brown just made history by being the first black actor to take home the Globe for the Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama. Brown, stunned by the magnitude of his win, told the press “to finally feel like the first of something is really interesting, ‘cause I never considered myself to be a trailblazer.”

The “This Is Us” actor continued by saying "if I come from a place of truth, then that's all I can do. I can't worry about trying to be Jackie Robinson or anybody else."

Brown echoed the call for Hollywood to create more opportunities for people of color by saying, “I look forward to seeing somebody else stand up here holding this trophy, not 75 years from now.” 

Ree Hines

How women chose to 'wear the pants' at the Globes

Actress-producer-writer Lena Waithe walked the red carpet in an elegant all-black tux — and Susan Sarandon, who hit the red carpet with journalist and activist Rosa Clemente, opted for a simple black suit, a crisp white shirt and classic pumps.

See more women who walked the red carpet in elegant pant styles. 

NBC News
NBC News

And the Golden Globe goes to...

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Best Television Series, Drama: "The Handmaid’s Tale"

For all Globes winners, read the full list here

Chelsea Bailey

Seth Meyers takes on #MeToo: His top 5 zingers

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers didn't shy away from addressing the sexual harassment scandals that rocked Hollywood last year, immediately opening the 75th annual awards show with a joke about the #MeToo movement.

Here are the Top 5 zingers from Meyer's monologue: 

"It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t — it's gonna be a good year." 

"There’s a new era underway —and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood." 

"This was a year of big little lies and get out, and also the television series 'Big Little Lies' and 'Get Out.’" 

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months, it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out-loud."

"Harvey Weinstein will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam."

Anna Brand

From one press secretary to another...

Allison Janney won for her supporting role in "I, Tonya," but to many she will forever be White House press secretary C.J. Cregg on "The West Wing." 

And that includes Josh Earnest, former White House press secretary for President Barack Obama. 

"She was among the classiest people I met at the White House & tonight she gets a #GoldenGlobe," Earnest tweeted in congratulating Janney. 

Demi Douglas

Laura Dern calls for the end of victim shaming in moving acceptance speech

Laura Dern, dressed in black in solidarity with the "Time's Up" movement, accepted the Globe for her supporting role in “Big Little Lies.” Laura urged everyone to foster an environment of speaking out against abuse.

Dern nodded to her character in the series, Renata Klein, who was fighting for justice for her daughter who was being bullied in school. The actress urged the audience to encourage those who are victims to speak out.

"Many of us were taught not to tattle -- it was a culture of silencing and that was normalized ... May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star.”

Lara Horwitz

The Times airs powerful ad targeting sexual harassment during Globes

The Golden Globes have not shied away from addressing the sexual harassment issues in Hollywood tonight -- and The Times is taking full advantage. 

The newspaper, which is credited with the investigation into Harvey Weinstein, strategically aired a television ad that advocates a strong message stating that "The Truth has a voice."

Demi Douglas

Who are the activists walking alongside stars at the 2018 Golden Globes?

As a part of the overarching "Time's Up" movement, eight stars brought special guests to the 2018 Golden Globes. Laura Dern, Amy Poehler, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Michelle Williams and Shailene Woodley all walked the red carpet alongside social activists. The stars and their guests were dressed in black to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual abuse. 

Learn more about who they are below:

Marai Larasi is the executive director of Imkaan, a United Kingdom based collective of organization that fights to end violence against black and minority women. Larasi was a guest of "Beauty and the Beast" star, Emma Watson.

#MeToo founder and 2017's TIME Person of the Year, Tarana Burke, walked the red carpet with Michelle Williams.

Ai-Jen Poo is the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, a group advocating for the rights of domestic workers, and co-director of Caring Across Generations, which campaigns for affordable care for the nation's aging population and quality working conditions for the caregivers.

Billie Jean King, the national tennis champion who founded the Women's Tennis Association, accompanied Emma Stone, who portrayed King in "Battle of the Sexes."

Sara Jayaraman is a lawyer and advocate for American restaurant workers. Jayraman, who joined Amy Poehler, is the co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

Sarah Sarandon's guest, Rosa Clemente, is a former Green Party vice presidential candidate and community organizer who focuses on political prisoners, Puerto Rican independence and voter engagement.

Monica Rameriz, a guest of Laura Dern, is the co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, an organization that fights for equality for women farmworkers.

Calina Lawrence attended with Shailene Woodley. Lawrence is an enrolled member of the Suquamish Tribe and a singer who advocates for water and Native American treaty rights.

Chelsea Bailey

So, who is the Hollywood Foreign Press?

Actors may forget to thank their families or their agents while delivering heartfelt “thank yous” for their Golden Globes, but there’s always one team they never forget to thank: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But who is the HFPA?   

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is an organization formed of 90 international journalists who write and report on the film and television industry. The nonprofit organization annually produces the Golden Globe Awards, and funds scholarships for film students.  

This year, HFPA President Meher Tatna announced two new grants, worth a $1 million each, to be awarded to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism and Committee to Protect Journalists. 

The first Golden Globes Awards were held in 1944 and the HFPA has recognized achievements in television and film for more than 70 years.

Anna Brand

ICYMI: THE Tommy Wiseau is at the Globes right now

The mysterious Tommy Wiseau was sitting inside the Beverly Hilton during the first hour of the Globes(!)

He listened along as "The Disaster Artist" actor Seth Rogen described Wiseau's cult movie, "The Room," as "so bad it was enjoyable."

Earlier, on the red carpet, Wiseau described James Franco's performance as "99 percent approved," with one exception: "He doesn't know how to throw a football."

advertisement

Top stories

Jordan Strauss / Invision - AP
Follow Golden Globes live: Women in black deliver moving speeches Follow Golden Globes live: Women in black deliver moving speeches Follow Golden Globes live: Women in black deliver moving speeches

Follow Live: End victim shaming, Laura Dern says in Globes speech

U.S. news

Bannon backtracks on Trump Jr. criticism, affirms loyalty after getting heat

Bannon backtracks on Trump Jr. criticism after getting heat

Politics News
The Week in Pictures: Dec. 28 - Jan. 4
Gallery

The Week in Pictures: Dec. 28 - Jan. 4

Week in Pictures
Why Attorney General Jeff Sessions survives Trump's wrath

Why Trump might be stuck with Jeff Sessions as attorney general

Politics News
advertisement
Andrew Kelly / Reuters
Frozen pipe causes flooding, adds to chaos at JFK airport Frozen pipe causes flooding, adds to chaos at JFK airport Frozen pipe causes flooding, adds to chaos at JFK airport Frozen pipe causes flooding, adds to chaos at JFK airport

Frozen pipe causes flooding, adds to chaos at JFK airport

U.S. news
Future of Miss America, beauty pageants in question in the wake of #MeToo

Future of Miss America in question in the wake of #MeToo

U.S. news
Stephen Miller slams 'Fire and Fury' as 'grotesque work of fiction' in tense interview

Stephen Miller slams 'Fire and Fury' as 'grotesque work of fiction'

Donald Trump
New course uses art to help aspiring U.S. citizens learn American history

How one group is using art to help aspiring U.S. citizens

Nightly News
Lindsey Graham a hard 'no' on joining Trump administration

Lindsey Graham a hard 'no' on joining Trump administration

Meet the Press
Walks, not pills: Clinic gives hope to patients with chronic pain

Clinic treats chronic pain without opioids

Nightly News
Royal wedding: Call to prosecute or remove homeless draws wide criticism

Call to remove or prosecute homeless ahead of royal wedding sparks outrage

World
Judge aims to referee fight over Charles Manson's remains

Judge aims to referee fight over Charles Manson's remains

U.S. news
'Fire and Fury' aftermath: Without Steve Bannon, Trump's 2020 re-election is in jeopardy
Opinion

Without Steve Bannon it's unlikely Trump wins re-election in 2020

Opinion