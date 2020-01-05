The Golden Globes gets a vegan makeover

And the Golden Globes goes to ... vegetables.

This year the Golden Globes will be one of the first large-scale awards ceremonies to serve a completely vegan menu as a part of a larger sustainability effort from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The last-minute change to a plant-based menu came just a few days before Christmas, when a preview menu had already been finalized with meat on it.

“The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Prepared by the Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan, the menu will include a chilled beet soup appetizer, mushroom “scallops” over mushroom risotto and other plant based courses. The HFPA also plans to reuse this year’s red carpet at other events throughout the year and serve Icelandic Glacial water in recyclable glass bottles to further reduce the environmental footprint of the ceremony.

Thankfully, for vegan and carnivore attendees alike, the champagne has always been vegan.