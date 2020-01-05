Olivia Roos

9m ago / 11:16 PM UTC

The Golden Globes gets a vegan makeover

And the Golden Globes goes to ... vegetables.

This year the Golden Globes will be one of the first large-scale awards ceremonies to serve a completely vegan menu as a part of a larger sustainability effort from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The last-minute change to a plant-based menu came just a few days before Christmas, when a preview menu had already been finalized with meat on it.

“The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Prepared by the Beverly Hilton executive chef Matthew Morgan, the menu will include a chilled beet soup appetizer, mushroom “scallops” over mushroom risotto and other plant based courses. The HFPA also plans to reuse this year’s red carpet at other events throughout the year and serve Icelandic Glacial water in recyclable glass bottles to further reduce the environmental footprint of the ceremony.

Thankfully, for vegan and carnivore attendees alike, the champagne has always been vegan.

Ethan Sacks

3m ago / 11:21 PM UTC

How much will the Golden Globes winners tonight predict the upcoming Academy Awards races?

It’s almost impossible to read the tea leaves.

Ninety or so international journalists that vote on the Globes, having no real overlap with the thousands of industry insiders that make up the Oscars voting body of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. It’s also harder to gauge because the HPA splits the film categories into drama and musical/comedy, a distinction not made by the Academy Awards. But the timing can come into play with today's high-profile Globes telecast airing right in the middle of the six-day voting period for Oscar nominations.

At the very least, some experts believe films that do well at the Globes could draw the attention of Academy members who don’t have time to view all the screeners before voting. Last year, “Green Book,” a surprise winner in the musical/comedy category at the Globes. Then became an even more surprise winner of a best picture Oscar a month later.