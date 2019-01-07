For the first two awards, Michael Douglas won for best actor in a TV series - musical/comedy for “The Kominsky Method” and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" won for best animated film.
latest posts from Gabbing Gold
Andy Samberg just spoiled the end of A Star Is Born
Not to spoil "A Star Is Born," but if you haven't seen it yet, Andy Samberg just totally spoiled the ending of "A Star Is Born." Because while we may all know where Jackson discovered Ally, where she ends up discovering Jackson has been marketed a little less. Unrelated: where is Charlie the Dog?
Did Emma Stone just apologize for Aloha?
After Sandra Oh gave a shout-out to the few existing Hollywood films that boast Asian leads (specifically Aloha and Ghost in the Shell #LOL), Emma Stone potentially offered an apology for playing a part-Asian character. Specifically, she may have said "Sorry!" We think. I hope.
Golden Globes hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh play it safe...for laughs
The Golden Globes opened following the Golden Rule.
Co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg opted to not only play it safe with their opening monologue Sunday night, but also to poke fun about their decision to playing it safe.
"We are going to have some fun, give out some awards and one lucky audience members will host the Oscars," Samberg deadpanned, taking a shot at the controversy that forced Kevin Hart to step down as host of the rival Academy Awards after several old homophobic tweets surfaced.
"We are the only people in Hollywood who haven't gotten in trouble for saying something offensive," said Oh.
"You know what race really gets under my skin?," retorted Samberg. "The Hollywood Half-Marathon."
The inoffensive volleys continued to fly.
"If it isn't Spike Lee: Mr. "Do the Right Thing" I'll tell you who does the right thing, you as a director, lifetime fan, can't wait to see what you do next," said Samberg.
"Bradley Cooper, you are hot," cooed Oh.
Capes are a Golden Globe power move
While Billy Porter and Debra Messing showed up wearing two different kinds of capes, their choices to wear ones both bedazzled and sparkling have proven that we're finally ready to take red carpet level to the next level: the most powerful one. One defined by magic. Sorcery. Sequins. Step aside, Timothee Chalamet's harness.
Who's going to win big? The oddsmakers like Lady Gaga
Who are the favorites tonight? Well, the odds offer a few heavy favorites, according to betting website Bovada.
One of the biggest favorites of the night is Lady Gaga. She's nominated for best actress in a motion picture, and Bovada has her at -750, which translates to an implied likelihood of 88 percent. Her film, "A Star Is Born," is also a heavy favorite at -650.
Other favorites include "Green Book" for best musical or comedy, Bradley Cooper for best actor in a motion picture, Alfonso Cuarón for best director and "The Marvelous Ms. Maisel" for best TV series musical or comedy.
See all the gorgeous and meh dresses from the Globes red carpet
It's Hollywood's big night! The Golden Globes red carpet is kicking off with some gorgeous looks from your favorite stars. Keep checking in for more fabulous fashion from the awards show.
Click here to see all the red carpet photos.
Lady Gaga seems to prefer acting to singing
After her experience filming "A Star Is Born," Lady Gaga might be changing her tune.
The singer-turned-actress, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, dropped a hint that she'd prefer to continue making movies over making music.
"I think I’ve created characters for years so I could be an actress," Lady Gaga, who took method acting lessons as a child, told Ryan Seacrest during the E! Network's coverage of the Golden Globes red carpet.
"Because I always wanted to be one and couldn’t make it, so I went for it as a musician."
The Globes could start a little late due to the Bears/Eagles NFL playoff game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears are locked in a tense NFL playoff game that is currently airing on NBC — and there's a chance it'll end up bumping the start time off the Golden Globes just a little later.
An NBC spokesperson said that the plan is to air both events in their entirety. The Globes are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST.
Here's hoping the game doesn't go into overtime...
Wait... I just realized NBC is playing the Eagles/Bears game AND the Golden Globes. What happens if the game goes over?! I need both @nbc— Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) January 6, 2019
Jimmy Fallon shows support for Globes hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg
Ahead of the Golden Globes Sunday night, NBC's Jimmy Fallon showed support for hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg — the first duo to host the ceremony since Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in 2015.
Cannot wait to watch Andy @thelonelyisland and @IamSandraOh on the @goldenglobes tonight!!! I hope I win!! #GoldenGlobes— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 6, 2019