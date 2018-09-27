Good night. Thanks for sticking with us.

There were tears, shouting, partisan finger-pointing and a few moments of levity during the tense, all-day hearing that had the nation riveted. If you missed anything, scroll back through our live blog for key moments.

An angry, emotional Kavanaugh accused Democrats of 'search and destroy' tactics to destroy his nomination, and in the process, his life. And Ford, her voice breaking, described how "terrified" she was to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee and testify to her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers and speak of the lasting trauma she experienced from that moment on.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is currently scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination Friday morning.