Google 'democratic debate' ... and you get Bloomberg's ad A gentle reminder of just how expansive Bloomberg’s ad buys are. His campaign has prime ad real estate tonight for Google searches for the debate. pic.twitter.com/jahkVUa3Ig — Jason Abbruzzese (@JasonAbbruzzese) February 20, 2020 Share this -







Debate watch Las Vegas: As debate comes to an end, some in Vegas feel little hope In the last minutes of the Democratic debate, Corey Harris looked at the large screen broadcasting the event and shook his head. "I think the Democrats are in a lot of trouble and there is still a lot of division” said Corey Harris, 41, who watched Layla’s Palace Banquet hall in east Las Vegas. Harris, a stockbroker, said he’s been underwhelmed by the candidates' responses to questions throughout the debate. He was hoping the debate would display a standout candidate that could beat Trump but, "I’m not impressed with anyone on that stage right now." Barbara Gomez, 45, said she understands that while the point of a debate is to outshine the other competitors, she felt discouraged by the excessive mudslinging she witnessed tonight. Gomez, a mother of four who works in customer service for a major airline, said that she believes Warren stood out on stage as poised and intelligent. However, she did not feel any of the candidates, including Warren, appeared strong enough to win in the general election, after watching the debate. "As a minority, as a woman and as an immigrant, this makes me really scared," she said. "I’m scared there’s not going to be someone who can what we currently have out." Share this -







Biden talks Bloomberg in post-debate interview Biden in a post-debate interview with MSNBC said he told Bloomberg ahead of the debate "welcome to the party, man." He added that Bloomberg's "basic values" are still in alignment with the Republican Party and criticized him for running ads that show "he and Obama are such good buddies" when Bloomberg didn't support Barack Obama in 2008. Share this -







Immigration pits Buttigieg against Klobuchar The Buttigieg-Klobuchar competition to be the centrist candidate flared again when Buttigieg hammered Klobuchar on immigration. As Klobuchar advocated for immigrants known as Dreamers, Buttigieg reminded her that she voted to confirm the current head of Customs and Border Protection, Kevin McAleenan, and voted in 2007 to "make English the national language." "Do you know the message that sends in a multilingual state as Nevada?" Buttigieg asked Klobuchar. The 2007 vote was to reverse an executive order that required federal agencies to produce materials in other languages. Buttigieg used the clash as an opportunity to brag about his work starting a municipal ID program for immigrants in South Bend, Indiana. Klobuchar has since said her 2007 vote on the language issue was wrong. On stage, she said other Democrats voted similarly and McAleenan was "highly recommended by Obama officials." She listed other work she's done on immigration reform as someone who has been "in the arena." "You have not been in the arena doing that work," she retorted. "You've memorized a bunch of talking points." Klobuchar: ‘I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete’ Feb. 20, 2020 05:15 Share this -







Candidates give their closing statements And that's a wrap. After one of the most fiery debates this cycle in which each candidate hit their rivals hard, those on stage tonight ended by talking about fighting for all Americans and uniting the Democratic Party to get the nomination. Here are their closing statements, paraphrased: Klobuchar: What unites us is much bigger than divides us. I'm the candidate who can build coalitions. I've won a lot of races, and you need someone who can govern. I passed over 100 bills. You need someone who has the heart to be president. I love the people of this country, and I ask for your vote. Bloomberg: This is a management job, and Donald Trump is not a manager. This is a job where you have build teams. He doesn't have a team. We cannot run the railroad like that. The people we elect should have experience and they should have credentials, and then we should hold them accountable the next time they don't do the job. Buttigieg: I am asking for your vote because America is running out of time. This is our only chance to beat Donald Trump. If you see a choice between a revolution and the status quo and you don't see where you fit in, you have a home in my campaign. We need to move us out of the toxic environment and polarization. We can't afford to lean on the same Washington playbook. Warren: I grew up fighting. I watched my mother fight for my family after my father had a heart attack. I eventually made it through school and spent my life as a teacher. I spent years learning how working families were being hurt. I've been a politician the shortest time, but I've been the one out here fighting for families the longest time. Give me a chance and I'll go the White House and fight for your family. Biden: I'm running because so many people are being left behind. I've been knocked down a hell of a lot. We have to provide safety and security. I'm the only one who beat the National Rifle Association, and I beat them twice. Health care has to be expanded. Obamacare has to be expanded. We have to pass immigration reform. Sanders: All of us are united in defeating Donald Trump. We are the only major country on Earth that does not provide health care as a basic human right. We have people sleeping on the streets. Kids can't afford college or have student debt. Real change takes place from the bottom up. We need to mobilize millions of people to stand up for justice. Share this -







Sanders only one to say the candidate with the most delegates entering the convention should be nominee Each candidate was asked whether the candidate with the most delegates entering the Democratic convention this summer should be the nominee. Only Sanders said yes. Every other candidate essentially said that as long as the regular convention process plays out, they're fine with the result. But such a process could lead to a candidate with fewer delegates than the incoming leader becoming the nominee. If no candidate earns a majority of delegates, how should a nominee be chosen? Feb. 20, 2020 01:27 Candidates need to hit a certain number of delegates to secure the nomination on the initial ballot. Usually, candidates have secured that total entering the convention, and there is no issue. But in this Democratic primary, it looks possible that the leader entering Milwaukee in July will not have enough delegates because the field is so fragmented. The process would turn into a contested convention, in which multiple rounds of delegate voting need to take place to settle on a nominee. It's happened before, but not for decades. "Whatever the rules of the Democratic Party are, they should be followed," Bloomberg said. "And if they have a process, which I believe they do." "The convention working its will means that people have the delegates that are pledged to them and they keep those delegates until we come to the convention," Warren followed. Biden said the party should "let the process work its way out." Buttigieg and Klobuchar concurred. Sanders then diverged, saying, "The process includes 500 superdelegates on the second ballot, so I think that the will of the people should" come first. Share this -







Missing at tonight’s debate: gun control Las Vegas was the site of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history. So it came as some surprise that gun control was not a bigger part of the debate. Biden was the first to reference the shooting — in his closing statement. Share this -







Warren says Biden, Klobuchar are too concerned with being McConnell’s pal Warren continued to carry a big stick when going after opponents, criticizing a few of her Democratic colleagues for their chuminess with Republicans. Klobuchar and Biden both have heralded their ability to work across the aisle, but Warren said this bipartisanship is only advocating for incrementalism and abandoning progressive values. “Amy and Joe’s hearts are in the right place, but we can’t be so eager to be liked by Mitch McConnell that we forget how to fight the Republicans,” Warren said, also tucking in a slam aimed at the wealth of Buttigieg's donors. Klobuchar appeared frustrated and didn’t get much out beyond, "Oh come on, you gotta be kidding me," before the debate cut to commercial while she just shook her head. Biden later noted that he’s been a target of McConnell and claimed he’s the only one on the stage who has beaten him when advocating for legislation in the Senate. “I’ve been the object of his affection,” Biden said, noting that McConnell and Republicans have recently attacked him, his son and his family. “I don’t need to be told I’m a friend of Mitch McConnell’s. Mitch McConnell has been the biggest pain in my neck in a long, long time.” Warren: We can't be so eager to be liked by Mitch McConnell' Feb. 20, 2020 01:57 Share this -





