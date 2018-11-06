Google encourages people to vote with its Tuesday doodle

Google likes to have fun with its "Doodle," the daily image that adorns the search engine homepage. On Tuesday, the company kept it simple with "Go Vote" in its usual multi-colored font.

The page also offered visitors a link to find their voting location.

Other transportation-focused tech companies were offering ways for voters to get to the polls, with Uber and Lyft giving discounts.

Google also offered a look into search interest around the midterms through its Trends page.