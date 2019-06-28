Google searches, before and after debate
Bennet: I'm 'glad' Harris confronted Biden over busing
Bennet said Harris going after Biden was a "powerful statement" regarding her comments about being bused to white schools as a young girl. He said she was right to confront Biden over his past opposition to busing. "I'm glad Kamala said what she said," he told MSNBC's Chris Matthews in the spin room.
Watch the highlights and top moments of debate Night Two
From Harris' food fight sound bite to Williamson accusing the government of "collective child abuse," watch the top moments of Night Two of the Democratic presidential debates.
Fact check: Biden claims that under Obama, the U.S. built the biggest wind farm in the world
“In our administration, we built the largest wind farm in the world, the largest solar energy facility in the world,” Biden said Thursday.
The largest wind power site in the U.S. — the Alta Wind Energy Center in California — has an operational capacity of 1,548 megawatts with 586 turbines, according to 2017 data reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It was built during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president.
But China has a bigger wind farm. The Gansu Wind Farm — also known as the the Jiuquan Wind Power Base — has 7,000 turbines and an operational capacity of at least 6,000 megawatts, according to Forbes, and plans to expand to 20,000 megawatts by 2020, according to The New York Times.
Trump under fire: Candidates unload on president on Night Two
Buttigieg shared practical dream about living without fear
After a question about police accountability, Buttigieg did something uncommon on a debate stage — he admitted he failed. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said he was unsuccessful in reducing tensions between police and black residents because of a wall of distrust that grows each time a resident is treated unfairly or subjected to discrimination.
“I am determined to bring about a day,” Buttigieg said, “when a white person driving a vehicle and a black person driving a vehicle, when they see a police officer approaching, feels the exact same thing … a feeling not of fear but of safety. I am determined to bring that day about.”
Buttigieg has faced both intense criticism and praise for his handling of police shooting of Eric Logan, 54, in South Bend. Logan’s family filed suit against the city and the officer this week.
In a February 2019 poll, 63 percent of white Americans and 84 percent of black Americans told the Pew Research Center black Americans are treated less fairly than whites in dealing with the police. The figures reflect what experts say are both differences in treatment and knowledge of those differences.
Harris continues to go after Biden over his record on race
In the post-debate spin room, Harris told MSNBC's Chris Matthews that she doesn't believe Biden is a racist — but she was quick to add that she found his recent comments about working with segregationist senators hurtful.
"If those men, those segregationists, had had their way, I would not be a member of the U.S. Senate ... so the harm that they did and they attempted to do ... the consequences of their actions were very real," Harris told Matthews.
Biden has come under criticism for touting his ability to forge bonds with other politicians by pointing to his onetime relationships with the segregationist Sens. James Eastland, D-Miss., and Herman Talmadge, D-Ga., early in his Senate career.
In the spin room, Harris again chastised Biden for his record on school integration.
"I would like to hear him acknowledge what was wrong about his perspective on busing," Harris said.
In the 1970s and early ’80s, Biden worked with a Southern bloc of GOP and Democratic senators who barred the use of federal funds to enforce desegregation through busing.
Biden: Harris 'mischaracterized' my position
Fact check: Hickenlooper says Colorado 'created the first methane regulations in the country'
Hickenlooper said that in Colorado, "We are working with the oil and gas industry and we've created the first methane regulations in the country."
This is true.
As governor, Hickenlooper, relying on input from Environmental Defense Fund as well as three oil and gas companies that operate in the state, Noble Energy, Encana and Anadarko, brokered a deal to implement strict new methane emissions regulations as well as new rules requiring the energy industry to locate and fix leaks at their drilling sites.
Those rules — which were in fact the first of their kind in the U.S. at the time — required companies to capture 95 percent of all toxic pollutants and volatile organic compounds they emitted and also led to the repair of 73,000 methane leaks from 2015 to 2017, according to the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division.
Fact check: Will tariffs cost Americans $800 a year, on average?
“Americans are going to pay on average $800 more a year because of these tariffs,” Buttigieg said on Thursday night, talking about the impact of President Donald Trump's trade policies.
This is true. After the president announced new tariffs this year, economists said they would cost the average household $831 per year.