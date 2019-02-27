GOP congressman asks Cohen if he has a book or movie deal in the works

GOP Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, the third-most junior member on the Republican side, just tried to nail Cohen down with a line of questioning about what his source of income will be going forward, as well as who paid for him to appear before the committee, by asking if he had a book deal or a movie appearance lined up.

Cohen answered in the negative. He said he wasn't planning on having any source of income while he serves a three-year federal prison sentence, and said he paid his own way to appear before the committee Wednesday.

Green then gave up the rest of his time and deferred to Jim Jordan, the ranking member, who questioned Cohen about his interviews with special counsel Robert Mueller. But Cohen was confused by the question. The questioning ended shortly after.