GOP 'Cult of Personality'? The writer of the 1988 rock hit weighs in on music in the age of Trump

On Wednesday, we in the NBC News political unit wrote about how the GOP has fully embraced loyalty to Trump as a foundational principle of the party. And in our podcast The Lid, we had a little fun with the idea, including a shoutout to the 1988 smash hit “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour.
Today, we got a call from Vernon Reid — the founder of the band, the writer of the famous rock anthem and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. And Reid had some thoughts about how the song is applicable to the present day.
“I would say that, for a certain segment of the populace, our president is beyond criticism,” Reid said of President Trump. “Anytime someone is in a place where nothing that they say or no action that they take will be criticized by their followers, that’s very, very troubling.”
Reid added that the music world at large — with a few exceptions (including rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar as well as musician and film director Boots Riley) — has been hesitant to engage with politics in the way that his band and others did in the late 1980s.
“It’s a different time in which people are less inclined to put themselves in the crosshairs of social media,” he said. “In general, there’s been very little music that’s really taken on exactly what’s going on.”
That trend has accelerated the age of “weaponized” Facebook and Twitter, Reid says, but he traces the hesitation of musical artists to speak out about politics to the backlash against the Dixie Chicks for criticizing President George W. Bush.
“The reaction was really intense,” he said of the 2003 controversy. “To their credit, they stood their ground. But things like that can have a chilling effect on other people.”