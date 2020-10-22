GOP to high court: Halt longer N. Carolina absentee deadline The Trump campaign and North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to return the state to a shorter deadline for accepting late-arriving absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day. The legislative leaders argue in their appeal that the longer deadline, which was extended after early voting had begun, will result in unequal treatment of voters and dilute the value of ballots cast before the rule was changed. They also say the board usurped legislators’ authority to set election rules by altering a deadline specified in state law. The Trump campaign’s separate but similar appeal also asks the high court to force the key battleground state to revert to stricter rules for fixing absentee ballot errors. The North Carolina State Board of Elections had announced in late September that absentee ballots could be accepted by counties until Nov. 12, as long as they were mailed by Nov. 3, which is Election Day. The rule change, contained in an official memo, lengthened the period for accepting ballots from three to nine days after the election. The state board is “administering the election in an arbitrary and nonuniform manner that will result in disparate treatment by inhibiting the rights of voters who cast their absentee ballots before the Memorandum was issued,” says the appeal filed by lawyers representing state Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans. The state board made the change as part of a legal settlement in state court with a union-affiliated group that had challenged what it saw as restrictive voting rules during the coronavirus pandemic. The settlement said the longer deadline was needed in case of postal delays. While the board has a Democratic majority, the settlement was also approved by two Republican board members who later resigned amid fallout from their party. Share this -







Trump focuses on Hunter Biden; Biden campaign says 'be our guest.' Trump plans to focus attention on Biden's son Hunter and his business activities overseas. As part of that strategy, Trump's guest list includes Tony Bobulinski, the former Hunter Biden business partner who told the New York Post that Joe Biden was in line to take a cut of a Chinese business deal negotiated by his son in early 2017. Biden's aides told NBC News they're not worried about the topic. "Be our guest," Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told NBC News ahead of the debate in Nashville. "He's been trying to land this for 18 months. It got him impeached. It hasn't worked." Bedingfield also said she would not "dignify" the question of whether material allegedly retrieved from Hunter Biden's laptop with the help of indicted former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is real. NBC has reported the FBI is looking into how the material was acquired.







The final showdown: 5 things to watch in last Trump-Biden debate Chelsea Stahl / NBC News Any Americans still on the fence — and who haven't been among the hordes of early voters — will have one final chance to hear from President Donald Trump and Joe Biden in their last debate Thursday, during which the president will try to re-energize his base and close the polling gap behind Biden. Thursday's debate in Nashville, Tennessee, was supposed to be the third faceoff of 2020, but will instead be the second of only two presidential debates after Trump declined to participate in one scheduled for last week after it was moved to a virtual format following his Covid-19 diagnosis. Trump's polling deficit has only solidified since the poorly reviewed first debate in Cleveland and with more than 30 million votes already cast and, less than two weeks before Election Day, he is running out of time. Here are five things to watch.







Voter who didn't cast ballot in 2016 explains why 2020 is different David Litko didn't bother voting in 2016. He didn't think his vote mattered. That's not how the McKeesport, Pennsylvania, resident is approaching 2020. He is voting this time around — and he's backing former Vice President Joe Biden in the pivotal swing state. Litko, 61, represents a crucial 2020 voting block — people who did not vote in the 2016 presidential race but are this time. He told NBC News that he was disturbed by President Donald Trump's repeated efforts at delegitimizing mail-in voting — saying the president's "anti-democratic leanings" led him to register. "I didn't vote in 2016 because, well, I didn't think it mattered. Then Pennsylvania was won by just, what was it? 44,000 votes?" Litko said, adding, "I was afraid that Trump was trending toward wanting to become president for life, invalidating democracy, and so I wanted to vote against that." Share this -







Cher and Lizzo lend their voices to Biden campaign Former President Obama will not be the only star stumping for Joe Biden this week. The Biden campaign getting help from two of music's biggest names. Singer and songwriter Lizzo will be hitting the campaign trail for the Democratic candidate. Tomorrow, she will be making two stops in the Detroit area to discuss early voting, with a focus on young people. Last week, Lizzo wore a custom Christian Siriano dress to the Billboard Music Awards and told the audience "there's power in your voice." Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. NBC Superstar singer Cher will also be hitting the trail for the Biden-Harris ticket. The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress will make stops in Nevada and Arizona this weekend on behalf of the campaign.







Photo: Debate's socially distanced seating Seats marked for the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images







Trump tests negative for Covid-19 on plane ride to debate President Trump tested negative for Covid-19 on his way to the debate. "We tested him on the way here (on the plane) and he tested negative,"said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Also traveling with the president were a mix of staffers and family including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tiffany Trump, Jason Miller, Robert O'Brien, Dan Scavino — with no mask — and Kayleigh McEnany. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Nashville International Airport ahead of the presidential debate. Evan Vucci / AP







Biden ready to fight back if Trump goes after his family, campaign says Ahead of tonight's debate, the Biden campaign is telegraphing that if President Trump goes after Joe Biden's family, it plans on attacking him for spreading and amplifying Russian disinformation. In a pre-debate press call with reporters, the campaign's deputy manager, Kate Bedingfield, said that the campaign expected Trump "to continue to bully" and attack Hunter Biden and his foreign dealings during tonight's debate. She said that Biden is prepared for those attacks as well, hoping to flip the attention to the fact that Trump is more obsessed with Biden's family than America's families amid a pandemic. Joe Biden boards his plane in New Castle, Del., on his way to the final debate in Nashville, Tenn. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images "Here's the thing, these attacks are backfiring on Trump. You know, despite leveling them in the first debate, poll after poll showed voters resoundingly thought Biden won that debate because voters are sick and tired of Trump's lies and we've heard the same debunked attacks for over a year," she said. A senior campaign adviser, Symone Sanders, also commented on the Commission on Presidential Debate's decision to mute the microphones, saying that the debate will serve as "a test of presidential temperament," especially for the president.







Biden leads Trump by 10 points in new Quinnipiac national poll Joe Biden holds a 10-point lead over President Trump ahead of tonight's final presidential debate, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters released Thursday afternoon. Biden leads with 51 percent of likely voters, while Trump lags behind him at 41 percent. The new poll is the third Quinnipiac national survey of likely voters since September that has shown the former vice president with a 10-point lead. "Three straight polls in the double-digit zone," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement. "For Biden-Harris, flush with cash and propelled by consistent support, it remains steady as she goes through the turbulent waters of a bitter, personal, and unsettling campaign." Beyond the top line, likely voters in the new poll said Biden has a sense of decency by a margin of 64-30, while likely voters said 60-37 that Trump does not have a sense of decency.






