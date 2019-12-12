GOP impeachment posters attack, mock Democrats House Judiciary Republicans brought large posters to the impeachment markup to call out Democrats over the inquiry. One sign, without context, reads: "44% of House Democrats already voted to impeach President Trump. The outcome is predetermined." The other sign takes aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chairs of the committees leading the impeachment inquiry, dubbing them the "Coastal Impeachment Squad" because most represent New York or California. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on Dec. 11, 2019. Jose Luis Magana / Pool via Getty Images Share this -







Gohmert publicly names person some Republicans say is whistleblower Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee on impeachment, said the name of a person whom Republicans believe is the whistleblower who sparked the inquiry against President Donald Trump. The Texas lawmaker said the person's name while rattling off a list of witnesses he said should have been called as fast witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. "Now that we have the articles of impeachment — a vague abuse of power, obstruction of Congress — the very things the majority has done in preventing us from having the witness that could shed light on this, not opinion but fact witnesses, we need to hear from those witnesses,” he said. He then proceeded to say a list of names of witness he wanted to testify which included the person alleged to be the whistleblower. Read the full story here Share this -







Bass blasts Republicans for calling impeachment a 'coup' Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., excoriated Republicans for calling the impeachment inquiry a coup to overthrow President Donald Trump "This is not a coup, and it is irresponsible to label a constitutional process a coup," she said. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who is also on the House Judiciary Committee, previously called the process the "slowest-moving coup in history." Share this -







This is Rep. Lofgren's third impeachment This is her THIRD impeachment, and @RepZoeLofgren says the use of impeachment isn’t about punishing a president, it’s about protecting the country and constitution. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 12, 2019 Share this -







Collins rails against Democrats, calls their impeachment effort a 'three-year vendetta' Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., blasted Democrats for the articles of impeachment against the president, including one that targets his alleged abuse of power. “Two articles? Like that? Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress? The only abuse of power is the majority” racing against the clock and the calendar “determining what impeachment looks like — that’s the abuse of power,” said Collins. Collins blasts Democrats over articles of impeachment 10:55 He said that the real legacy of the impeachment hearing “will not be the removal of Donald Trump as president, which only the Senate has the power to do. “In fact, they see the majority for what they are: a three-year vendetta to get somebody that they couldn't beat and they’re desperate to do it before he beats them against next year.” Collins said that he predicts Trump will be president for five more years, winning re-election next year. Share this -







Nadler makes case for impeachment, urges Republicans to honor their oath: 'How would you be remembered?' Chairman Nadler opened the House Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearing to markup the articles of impeachment against President Trump by laying out the allegations against Trump and urging Republicans to honor their oath and remember their legacy. He argued that President Trump put his private interests above American national security and compromised the integrity of U.S. elections by pressuring a vulnerable ally. He also said that the House must use impeachment to hold Trump accountable despite the upcoming election because his abuse of power will continue unchecked. Nader opens impeachment hearing asking Republicans to remember their legacy 11:37 "Over the past 94 days since the House investigation began — indeed, over the past three years — one indisputable truth has emerged: if we do not respond to President Trump’s abuses of power, the abuses will continue," Nadler said. "We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems when the president threatens the very integrity of that election." He also urged Republicans to consider their constitutional oath. "I hope every member of this committee will withstand the political pressures of the moment," he said. "When his time has passed, when his grip on our politics is gone, when our country returns, as surely it will, to calmer times and stronger leadership, history will look back on our actions here today. How would you be remembered?" Share this -







The markup has started There will be opening statements first from the Nadler, followed by the Collins and then the remaining 38 members alternating back and forth between Democrats and Republicans. Share this -





