GOP Rep. Martha Roby says she won't run for re-election
WASHINGTON — Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., announced Friday that she wouldn’t seek re-election in 2020, making her the third House Republican member to do so this week, following Reps. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich, and Pete Olson, R-Texas. Roby, one of 13 Republican women in the House, is also the second Republican female retirement from the House this year. Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., announced that she wouldn’t seek re-election in June.
The Republican group, Winning for Women, which hopes to elect 20 Republican women to the House in 2020 said in a statement, "We’re grateful for Congresswoman Roby’s service and leadership on important issues like strengthening our military. It’s critical that the Republican Party prioritize filling her seat with another strong, highly qualified woman. Her departure from Congress underscores the need for an organization like ours that is committed to elevating more women leaders like her.”
Roby was first elected in 2010. In 2016, President Trump won her district by nearly 32 points after Roby called on him to abandon his campaign in the wake of the infamous Access Hollywood tape.
“Donald Trump’s behavior makes him unacceptable as a candidate for president, and I won’t vote for him,” Roby said at the time.
She faced a difficult reelection campaign in 2018 because of that stance and was forced into a primary runoff against former Democratic Rep. Bobby Bright, who Roby defeated to win the seat in 2010. Trump endorsed her in a tweet shortly before the general election.