Republicans want Cohen to disavow ever profiting off this chapter of his life. He refuses.

Cohen has faced persistent questions from GOP members about whether Cohen will take a book or movie deal to profit from his story — once he's finished serving three years in prison, of course.

So far, he's refused to say he won't sell his story eventually.

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, questioned Cohen about using Trump over the years to "ingratiate himself," and claimed Cohen emerge from lockup with a multimillion-dollar book deal.

Cohen told Cloud he could not commit to donating any profits from selling his story to charity.

Many people in and out of Trump's orbit has nabbed book deals since 2016, from former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to journalists like Bob Woodward.