GOP senator defends Trump: Obama also made 'plenty of mistakes' on Ukraine Republicans on Sunday continued their sustained defense of President Donald Trump's Ukraine dealings, including his July 25 call with the Ukrainian president which became the cornerstone of Democrats' impeachment case. Asked about the phone call, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., deflected and said that Trump's predecessor made "plenty of mistakes" in regards to Ukraine, too. "I don't know if this call was a mistake, but again I think there were plenty of mistakes that were made by both President Obama and President Trump in how to deal with Russian aggression in Ukraine," Blunt told CNN's "State of the Union." Blunt added that he felt House Democrats had failed during their weeks of hearings to make a convincing case that Trump should be impeached. "I don't think they made the case, I don't think they came close to making the case," Blunt said. Read more here.







Newly released emails provide details in White House pause of Ukraine aid Newly released emails between the Office of Management and Budget and the Pentagon regarding Ukraine defense aid held by the White House further reveal that a request to withhold funds came less than two hours after President Trump had his July phone call with the Ukrainian president that has served as the backbone of the impeachment proceedings against him. "Based on guidance I have received and in light of the Administration's plan to review assistance to Ukraine, including the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, please hold off on any additional [Department of Defense] obligations of these funds, pending direction from that process," Mike Duffey, a political appointee serving as associate director for national security programs at OMB, wrote on July 25 to OMB and Pentagon officials. The Center for Public Integrity obtained 146 pages of heavily redacted emails through a Freedom of Information Act request and court order. The nonprofit released the emails late on Friday, revealing a discussion between the White House's Office of Management and Budget and the Pentagon over the defense aid owed to Ukraine just hours after Trump spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Government officials raised concern over the much-discussed phone conversation as it appeared that President Trump improperly asked Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden — one of Trump's chief political rivals in the 2020 election. For the full story click here







Biden says impeachment is 'nothing to celebrate' Former Vice President Joe Biden, a central figure in the impeachment against President Trump, said on Saturday that celebrating the moment is "counterproductive." "Don't get me wrong. It's not that I think it's unfair that Donald Trump had been impeached and trying to face the charges that have been made, but the idea that it's worth celebrating I find counterproductive because there's nothing to celebrate," Biden said at a campaign event in Iowa. "But it does emphasize, in my view, why it's gonna be even more important — when this over, no matter how it turns out — to unify the country," he said.







Article II: Inside Impeachment - Standoff Lawmakers are home for the holidays , but the House of Representatives has some unfinished business. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is delaying next steps in the impeachment process. Pelosi says she won't name impeachment managers or transmit the articles to the Senate until she knows more about Senator Mitch McConnell's trial. Beth Fouhy, guest host and senior politics editor for NBC News and MSNBC, talks with Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent about the Speaker's strategy and how this standoff affects the impeachment timeline. To listen to the episode, click here.






