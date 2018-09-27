GOP senators react to Ford's testimony

Some Republican senators said they wanted to hear more from her, and others called it compelling. At least one admitted she wasn't watching.

Sen. Shelley Capito, R-W.V.: “It was extremely compelling and emotional, obviously. Anyone who is watching has to feel the same way."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.: "I want to hear her out. I don’t know any more than I knew before...I think something happened to Dr. Ford. I’m going to listen to Brett Kavanaugh, who adamantly denies it."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa: "I am in meetings all day so I'm not watching TV."