Adam Edelman, Garrett Haake and Leigh Ann Caldwell
38m ago / 8:06 PM UTC
GOP senators turn to 'fidget spinner' toys during trial
Restless senators, sitting through endless hours of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, now have an outlet: Fidget spinners.
Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., handed out the toys to several of his fellow senators in the chamber before Thursday's trial proceedings got underway.
A fidget spinner is a small toy with a ball bearing at its center that can be used to play with between the fingers. They have become especially popular in recent years and have prompted a collection of YouTube videos on how to perform tricks with them. The fidget spinners, which are sold for a couple of dollars each, have been promoted as toys that can reduce anxiety and help users focus.
Abigail Williams , Josh Lederman, Andrea Mitchell and Hallie Jackson
3m ago / 8:41 PM UTC
Where are they now? Key players in the impeachment saga
Given we’re hearing so many of these names again on the Senate floor during this impeachment trial, here's a primer on where key players in the saga are now:
Rudy Giuliani: While not a formal part of the president’s impeachment defense team, he’s still part of the broader outside team and appeared on Fox this week to defend the president and discuss the Parnas situation.
Fiona Hill: Her representative says she has returned to the Brookings Institution, where she was a senior fellow on Europe prior to joining the Trump administration.
Yuri Lutsenko: He’s no longer a Ukrainian government official and as of October, had relocated to London, saying he wanted to study English there. In October, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations opened a criminal investigation into Lutsenko or potential abuse of power. Like Shokin, he’s continued to cooperate with Giuliani, giving him a new interview in December while Giuliani was in Europe.
Tim Morrison: He is now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute after leaving his National Security Council position this fall.
Alexander Vindman: We believe Vindman remains detailed to the National Security Council from the Department of Defense, although Amb. Robert O’Brien suggested in November he would be rotated out at some point. Vindman’s attorney previously has said publicly that he is on that detail until July.
Lev Parnas: He’s under federal indictment in the Southern District of New York on campaign finance charges and on house arrest in Miami (but has received special dispensation to travel for those media interviews he’s been conducting and to meet with his attorneys in New York.)
Viktor Shokin: He retired as a prosecutor and living in Ukraine. He’s believed to be in poor health. Giuliani said in December that he was “not healthy” and had difficulty traveling. He’s continued to cooperate with Giuliani, giving him a new interview in December while Giuliani was in Europe.
Gordon Sondland: He remains U.S. Ambassador to the E.U., where — per The Washington Post — he's trying to lay low and go about his usual business in Brussels.
Bill Taylor: He left his position the top diplomat in Ukraine on Jan. 1 as well as the State Department.
Kurt Volker: He resigned under pressure during the impeachment saga from his post running the McCain Institute, but he’s remained as senior international advisor at BGR Group, a DC public affairs and lobbying shop.
Jennifer Williams: We believe Williams remains on that detail to the vice president’s office from the State Department, a rotation that began April 1. The vice president’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on her current status.
Marie Yovanovitch: The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is a senior State Department fellow at Georgetown’s Walsh School of Foreign Service in the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy, but is not teaching classes this semester.
Jonathan Allen
2m ago / 8:43 PM UTC
ANALYSIS: What a witness vote would tell the Senate about Trump’s use — or abuse — of power
The lesson of this impeachment so far for President Trump and his successors is that there are major strategic and tactical advantages in simply refusing to send witnesses and documents to Congress.
Not only has the president benefited from blocking the evidence itself, but his defenders have argued — compellingly in the minds of some observers — that House Democrats’ case against him on both articles of impeachment is weaker because they did not wait to see if courts would compel testimony and the production of documents at issue.
But it’s not clear that the president, who has said that Article II of the Constitution gives him unlimited power, would abide by either a Senate vote to subpoena witnesses (from another Article I branch) or a Supreme Court ruling requiring their participation (from the Article III branch). President Andrew Jackson is reported to have said, likely apocryphally, that Chief Justice John Marshall didn’t have the physical power to enforce one of his rulings.
What the Senate would find out from voting to compel witness testimony is whether Trump’s view of his own power is so great that it extends beyond defying just the Democratic-led House. It would get a feel for whether, during a trial over allegations that he is a threat to the republic because of his use of power, Trump would also defy a legal order from the Republican-led Senate, as he arguably did when he ignored both chambers of Congress by freezing funds appropriated for Ukraine’s defense and shifted money to build a border wall last year.
Adam Edelman
31m ago / 8:13 PM UTC
Will Saturday be a shorter day?
Dareh Gregorian
57m ago / 7:48 PM UTC
Trump wasn't bragging about obstructing Congress, White House spokesman says
President Donald Trump wasn't "bragging" about obstructing Congress when he told reporters "we have all the material" in the impeachment case, a White House spokesman said Thursday.
"That's a ridiculous allegation," Hogan Gidley told NBC News' Hallie Jackson.
Trump made the remark while commenting on his impeachment trial after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We're doing very well," he said. "I thought our team did a very good job. But honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material."
Some Democrats, including Rep. Val Demings of Florida, said the comment proved the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress. Demings, one of the House managers prosecuting the case against Trump, described the charge as "covering up witnesses and documents from the American people."
"This morning the president not only confessed to it, he bragged about it," Demings tweeted Wednesday.
Gidley maintained that Trump wasn't bragging about withholding materials, and was saying that the facts favored the White House's side.
"What the president was clearly saying was that the evidence is all on our side. We'll get a chance to present our case in the days ahead, and you'll all see it," Gidley said.
When Jackson noted that Trump said "we have the materials," Gidley responded, "All the evidence, all the material, the evidence to prove the president has done nothing wrong and get a complete and total exoneration."
Adam Edelman
59m ago / 7:45 PM UTC
First 3 women to be impeachment managers say public will see trial as 'rigged' if Trump is acquitted
The first three women to be House presidential impeachment managers in U.S. history told NBC News in an exclusive interview Thursday that if the Senate votes to acquit President Donald Trump, the American public will view it as a "rigged trial."
In an interview with NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt, Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, and Val Demings, D-Fla., also spoke about the need for witnesses in the trial, and added that even an acquittal won't amount to an exoneration of the president.
"It seems to me, if there's not a full, fair trial with witnesses, he may get an acquittal, but he's not going to get an exoneration," Lofgren told Hunt, in response to a question about whether an acquittal would be promoted by the administration as a victory. "It's going to be seen for what it is, just a rubber stamp to get him off the hook."
Allan Smith
41m ago / 8:04 PM UTC
Nadler highlights Dershowitz's, Barr's and Graham's past comments on impeachment
Nadler used past comments by Alan Dershowitz, Attorney General Bill Barr and Sen. Lindsey Graham to back the premise that abusing power is an impeachable offense and that a specific crime is not required.
Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor and a member of Trump's legal team, said in a 1998 interview with CNN's Larry King regarding then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment that an impeachable offense "certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president, and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty. You don't need a technical crime."
Dershowitz disavowed those comments this week, tweeting: "To the extent therefore that my 1998 off-the-cuff interview statement suggested the opposite, I retract it. Scholars learn to adapt and even change old views as they do more research."
Barr wrote in a June 2018 letter to then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with regard to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation: "The fact that president is answerable for any abuses of discretion and is ultimately subject to the judgment of Congress through the impeachment process means that the president is not the judge in his own cause. ... The remedy of impeachment demonstrates that the president remains accountable under law for his misdeeds in office."
Nadler also played a clip of Graham, R-S.C., a House manager himself in 1999, saying that "high crimes" didn't have "to be a crime."
"I think it's the truth," Graham said. "I think that's what they meant by high crimes. Doesn't have to be a crime. It's just when you start using your office and you're acting in a way that hurts people, you committed a high crime."
When Nadler played that clip to the packed Senate chamber, Graham was absent.
Alex Moe
2h ago / 6:57 PM UTC
Dems to argue each impeachment charge on consecutive days
A Democratic official working on the impeachment trial said the House managers on Thursday will go through the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, arguing for the constitutional underpinnings of the charge and applying the facts and evidence of the president’s actions to the law and Constitution. On Friday, Democrats will do the same on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.