GOP splits with rest of public on Planned Parenthood

In a new TV ad, Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., who is running for governor this year, blasts Planned Parenthood.

"Why should we be giving taxpayer dollars to an organization that is breaking the law?" she says in the ad.

But as our recent NBC/WSJ poll found, Planned Parenthood is one of the most popular institutions or figures the poll measured, with 52 percent of Americans viewing it positively, versus 25 percent who view it negatively (+27).

Yet among Republicans, Planned Parenthood has a 26 percent positive, 52 percent negative rating (-26). That's compared with 73 percent positive, 6 percent negative among Democrats (+67), and 54 percent positive, 20 percent negative among independents (+34).

Even in the South – where Black is running for governor – Planned Parenthood has a 53 percent positive, 31 percent negative rating (+22).

So attacking Planned Parenthood remains smart politics in a GOP primary — but not as much in a general election.