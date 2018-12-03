Feedback

GOP state lawmakers in Wisconsin, Michigan look to curb power of incoming Democratic officeholders

Less than a month after key statewide losses, Republican legislators in Wisconsin and Michigan are taking steps to strip the powers of the incoming Democrats.

In Wisconsin, state lawmakers held a hearing Monday on their package of efforts to weaken Governor-elect Tony Evers — who beat Republican Scott Walker in November, 49.6 percent to 48.4 percent. Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, those proposals include: 

  • making it difficult for incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to withdraw from the GOP lawsuit challenging Obamacare
  • eliminating Evers’ ability to choose a leader of the state’s Economic Development Corporation
  • limiting early voting in elections (a similar effort was found unconstitutional in 2016)
  • moving the state’s 2020 presidential primary from April to March, to potentially reduce the turnout for a state Supreme Court contest set for April
  • requiring Evers to get permission from state lawmakers to ban guns in the state Capitol.

In Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reports that the lame-duck Republican legislature has introduced bills that would transfer some powers from the attorney general or governor's office to the legislature and remove the secretary of state's office from overseeing the state's campaign finance laws in favor of a six-person commission appointed by the governor with nominees chosen by state parties. 

In both states, Democrats are decrying the moves as last-minute power grabs with partisan intent, even as Republicans claim their lame-duck efforts are about good governance. 

It's not the first time Republican legislators worked to curb the powers of an incoming Democratic administration—Republicans in North Carolina introduced a series of bills in the 2016 lame duck before Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper took power that shifted the balance of power toward the GOP-controlled legislature.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

NBC News Political Unit

GOP state lawmakers in Wisconsin, Michigan look to curb power of incoming Democratic officeholders

Less than a month after key statewide losses, Republican legislators in Wisconsin and Michigan are taking steps to strip the powers of the incoming Democrats.

In Wisconsin, state lawmakers held a hearing Monday on their package of efforts to weaken Governor-elect Tony Evers — who beat Republican Scott Walker in November, 49.6 percent to 48.4 percent. Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, those proposals include: 

  • making it difficult for incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to withdraw from the GOP lawsuit challenging Obamacare
  • eliminating Evers’ ability to choose a leader of the state’s Economic Development Corporation
  • limiting early voting in elections (a similar effort was found unconstitutional in 2016)
  • moving the state’s 2020 presidential primary from April to March, to potentially reduce the turnout for a state Supreme Court contest set for April
  • requiring Evers to get permission from state lawmakers to ban guns in the state Capitol.

In Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reports that the lame-duck Republican legislature has introduced bills that would transfer some powers from the attorney general or governor's office to the legislature and remove the secretary of state's office from overseeing the state's campaign finance laws in favor of a six-person commission appointed by the governor with nominees chosen by state parties. 

In both states, Democrats are decrying the moves as last-minute power grabs with partisan intent, even as Republicans claim their lame-duck efforts are about good governance. 

It's not the first time Republican legislators worked to curb the powers of an incoming Democratic administration—Republicans in North Carolina introduced a series of bills in the 2016 lame duck before Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper took power that shifted the balance of power toward the GOP-controlled legislature.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

John Kennedy decides not to run for Lousiana governor

In a surprise twist, Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy said will not run for governor in 2019, a move that deprives the GOP of another top recruit in the red-leaning state.

Kennedy announced his decision to forego a bid to dethrone Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement Monday morning.

"I love being in the United States Senate. I will not be a candidate for governor in 2019," he said.

"I hope someone runs for governor who understands that Louisiana state government does not have to be a big, slow, dumb, wasteful, sometimes corrupt, spend-money-like-it-was-ditchwater, anti-taxpayer, top down institution. I love Louisiana as much as I love my country, and the people of my state deserve a state government as good as they are.”

The good news for Bel Edwards deals another blow to Republicans looking to flip the seat—both Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and GOP Rep. Steve Scalise said in November that they weren’t interested in running.Kennedy had been seen as the highest-profile Republican still weighing a bid in a red state that President Trump won by about 20 points in 2016. So the decision opens up a clear path for another candidate like GOP Rep Ralph Abraham, who told the Monroe News Star last month that he’s leaning toward a bid.

Republicans have been looking forward to challenging Bel Edwards ever since his upset win in 2015 over Republican Sen. David Vitter, who had been seen as the clear favorite until he the relitigation of his prostitution scandal turned his campaign upside-down.

Whoever does decide to run against Bel Edwards will dive into the jungle primary, where all of the candidates face off in an open primary in October. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will move onto the general-election round on Nov. 16.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Key Judiciary Democrat: 'Let Comey testify in public'

New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, the incoming House Judiciary Committee chairman, backed former FBI Director James Comey's push to testify to Congress publicly instead of behind closed doors.

Comey has been subpoenaed by the Republican-led committee to appear during the lame-duck as part of the Judiciary Committee's investigation into the FBI's handling of issues like Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as well as its decision to open an investigation into possible ties between President Trump's campaign and Russia. 

Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, is fighting that subpoena in court, arguing that he should be allowed to testify in public to protect himself from the possibility of "selective leaks." 

Nadler, who will take the reigns of the committee in January when the new Democratic majority is sworn in, agreed. 

"The Republicans in this particular investigation have a history of having these in-camera interviews and then selectively-leaking portions of the interview to give a distorted view to the public about what happened," Nadler said. 

"Let Comey testify in public. There’s nothing, there’s no military secrets here. He wants to testify, he ought to be able to, we ought to have accountability and openness to the American public and there's no reason for the secrecy." 

Monica Alba
Monica Alba

For Trump, world leaders are often former business partners

BUENOS AIRES — It was 7:30 a.m. and President Trump had been on the ground for less than 10 hours when he had his first meeting here. 

Looking to bond with his Argentine host, Trump immediately launched into a story about working decades ago with the father of President Mauricio Macri.

“That was in my civilian days. And so I always had fond memories. Little did I know that his son would become el presidente,” Trump said on Friday at Casa Rosada, the Argentinian version of the White House. “And little did you realize that I was going to become the president.” 

It was vintage Trump, a unique brand of diplomacy that is steeped in past business dealings he has had with other world leaders and their families.

And it was on full display as he moved among the likes of Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping of China and even Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

For years, Trump swore he had “no investments in Russia, none whatsoever.”  

But this trip to Argentina for the G-20 summit of top global economies came just as Trump’s former lawyer admitted in federal court that the president had been trying to build a tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential election, even after he became the presumed Republican nominee. 

Thirty minutes before Trump showed up to Friday’s meeting, he was tweeting all about the effort, noting that his attempts at securing a major Moscow investment were "very legal and very cool.”

In Buenos Aires, Trump was scheduled to hold extended talks with Putin Saturday but he abruptly canceled the meeting in the wake of the guilty plea by Michael Cohen. Trump cited Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels last week as the reason for the sudden change. 

Russia is not the only hotspot where personal business and the presidency have intersected.

As a private citizen, Trump was bailed out on several occasions by prominent Saudi billionaires. After taking office, he pledged the Trump Organization would not pursue any new foreign deals. Still, the Saudi government is among the biggest spenders at Trump properties. 

Trump has made Saudi a key partner in its effort to constrain Iran in the Middle East. But that relationship has been strained and tested in recent months after the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence says was likely ordered by the Saudi crown prince.

Trump had initially said he would meet bin Salman at the G-20 but then his staff said Trump’s schedule was “full to overflowing” and a formal meeting couldn't be accommodated. 

But Friday afternoon, Trump squeezed in a visit.  Saudi owned TV AlArabiya reported that two men had a “friendly” meeting. A White House official said they simply “exchanged pleasantries.” 

On Saturday, Trump will have a high-stakes working dinner with Premier Xi of China. The two are currently enmeshed in a trade war Trump began earlier this year. But the president’s family has long done business in China and even after Trump became president, his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, was granted dozens of lucrative Chinese trademarks and her brand’s products are largely manufactured overseas.

The president is also set to meet privately with Erdogan of Turkey while in Argentina, White House officials have said. The Trump Organization unveiled Trump Tower Istanbul in 2012 with both Ivanka Trump and Erdogan in attendance. 

“Thank you Prime Minister Erdogan for joining us yesterday to celebrate the launch of #TrumpTowers Istanbul,” Ivanka Trump tweeted on April 20, 2012.

Monica Alba
Monica Alba

Five amazing moments from the G-20 summit so far

President Donald Trump is having an eventful first day of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.  Here are five amazing moments from Friday morning:

1. LOST IN TRANSLATION: While Argentinean President Mauricio Macri spoke at the opening of the summit, Trump listened using a small earpiece for translation. As soon as it was his time to talk, Trump tossed the headset aside onto the carpeted floor quite unceremoniously. 

After a long handshake, Trump said he thought he might have understood Macri even better without the additional technology. The president, known to comment on the personal appearance of others, wasted no time in calling the Argentinian leader a "very handsome man."

2. KUSHNER HONORED: Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner was awarded the highest honor given to foreigners by the Mexican government for his work renegotiating NAFTA Friday morning. Trump sat front row for the surprise ceremony, in which outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pinned a symbol to Kushner’s jacket representing the Order of the Aztec Eagle.

“While there has been a lot of tough talk, I have seen the genuine respect and care that President Trump has for Mexico and the Mexican people and I do believe we’ve been able to start putting that in the proper way,” Kushner said, raising eyebrows given Trump’s controversial comments on Mexican immigrants in the past.

3. SIGNATURE MOVE: For Trump, optics matter. At the symbolic signing of the new USMCA trade agreement with Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump seemed to plan ahead. While the Mexican and Canadian leaders signed with regular pens, the American president fished out a thick black marker from a jacket pocket for his signature.

When he held the document up after, the calculation was obvious: Trump’s autograph was far larger than either of his counterparts. What’s more, Trudeau did not even show off the signed deal, which he notably called the "new" NAFTA, as opposed to the name Trump prefers, the USMCA. 

4. BRO-SHAKE: Trump seemed to go out of his way to avoid speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. But those two leaders made a prominent showing of their personal affection for one another. A warm greeting, a bro-shake and chuckles permeated the conference room as they took their seats side by side. Trump has spoken glowingly about both men despite Russian aggression in Ukraine and the killing by Saudi of a Washington Post columnist. At the exact moment of their greeting, Trump walked in right behind them.

While there are no formal meetings scheduled with either leader, a White House official confirmed that the president and Bin Salman “exchanged pleasantries” at a session with all the leaders at the summit Friday. When asked what was discussed, Trump told reporters, "we had no discussion." 

5. TINY TREMOR: A small earthquake caused a bit of commotion in Buenos Aires Friday. The 3.8 magnitude event was felt throughout the press hotel in the center of the city, though many reporters were shocked to learn it was an actual tremor. Locals noted that quakes are quite rare here and also expressed surprise. World leaders made no mention of the seismological occurrence, but it stood out as an oddity on the opening day of the G-20 summit.

Monica Alba
Monica Alba

President Trump’s incredibly shrinking G-20 schedule

BUENOS AIRES — Aides boasted this week that President Trump’s plans for the G-20 plans were so packed with back-to-back bilateral meetings with world leaders that the trip was “full to overflowing.” 

But before the president even touched down here Thursday, the schedule was drying up.

A highly anticipated sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin was scrapped by Trump minutes after Air Force One took off for Argentina, citing regional tensions with Ukraine.

Two formal meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were reduced to pull-asides.  

And a travel snafu for German Chancellor Angela Merkel cast doubt on whether she would make it in time for a private meeting with the president. 

Originally, Trump was set to meet with about half of the attendees at the G-20. The sudden change raises questions about what could be added to the trip.

There are no current plans for Trump to have extended talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the next few days but a brief interaction is all but inevitable.

The same is true for a potential handshake or chat with Putin, which is common at these kind of events. 

Still, the absence of these two critical meetings — one unplanned and one now canceled — is certain to dominate headlines at the global conference.

Trump, often left isolated on the world stage after spurning his counterparts with an “America first” mentality, will have to confront the gaping holes in the schedule.

First Lady Melania Trump, who has skipped some high-level hob-knobs in the past, has her own program in the Argentine capital and may end up just as busy as her husband. 

Less than an hour before abruptly canceling the meeting with Putin, Trump argued it was a “good time” for the two leaders to come together. This comes after the president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his involvement with the a potential Trump Tower project in Moscow during the 2016 election.

Separately, the president said he would be willing to meet with the Saudi crown prince here in Buenos Aires and claimed the only reason preventing that was logistical.

“It only wasn't set up. I mean, I would have met with him but we didn't set that one up,” Trump told reporters before leaving Washington Thursday.

The president has scuttled high stakes meetings in the past, including the historic Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. That, of course, ultimately proceeded as planned.

The meetings still on Trump’s schedule include a face-to-face with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, a signing ceremony for USMCA with Canadian and Mexican officials, a sit-down with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a working dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Mike Memoli

Garcetti imagines sparring with Trump on debate stage as he mulls presidential bid

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti believes he can easily make the case as to why he would make the best potential president of the United States.

But perhaps more importantly, the Democrat has already thought through how he would confront President Trump face-to-face when the time comes. 

Speaking with reporters Thursday in Washington at a breakfast hosted by Bloomberg News, Garcetti said his party made a key strategic error in the 2016 campaign by focusing on what they saw as Trump’s most glaring weaknesses rather than trying to undercut what voters perceived as his strength – his strength itself.

“He has practiced actually seeming strong.  Strength is his strength,” Garcetti said, before launching into a mock debate against the Republican.

“Ignoring doesn't work, yelling back doesn't work, but you have to be able to kind of point out that, you know, Donald Trump is saying a lot of stuff, that he's a great deflector,” he said.

“You have to, I think, take him on at a level where you're calm, where you say something like, ‘You know what, Donald? You're the American dream.  I mean, you're a hustler.  You've been married to three amazing women,’ … and kind of pivot off of that moment, you know, back to ‘I know you've bankrupted a company or two; now the country's about to be bankrupt.  Our debt is about equal to our GDP…That’s not fair to my kids."

Garcetti said the fact that both Republicans and Democrats struggling to settle on a strategy for countering Trump is understandable, “because he’s a bully.” At one point he acknowledged how Trump might approach him in a debate, as “Sanctuary Eric” because of his city’s immigration policies.

“Too many people tense up around him, they don't know how to deal with it,” he said. “But we have to bring it back to the people. The thing that Democrats cannot do is make this about a shouting match, because the American tune out and say, ‘Neither of these people speak to me.’”

During the hour-long conversation Garcetti said he has not made a final decision about running for president in 2020, but expects to in the coming months after some final conversations with his family and key advisers.

If he runs, Garcetti made clear he will focus on his experience leading one of the nation’s largest cities, and present a clear vision for the future of the country as well as what he described his view of the national identity – something he also faulted Democrats for failing to do.

“I don't think you can lead a nation if you don't have a definition of the nation.  We have to define, as Democrats, what a nation is and embrace the entire nation,” he said.

The campaign, he predicted, will come down to three things: national unity, “winning the future,” and “getting sh** done.” The latter he thinks he can speak to uniquely as a mayor.

“You can't B.S. a pothole.  You either pave it or not,” he said. “There’s those of us that are doing that, [solving] real problems that we're facing, and then there's the kind of the magicians here who invent problems, and then don't solve them.”

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Campaign committee chairs set for 2020 cycle

Illinois Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos's Thursday election to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee means both parties have selected their campaign committee leadership for the 2020 cycle. 

Bustos won the spot over Washington Reps. Suzan DelBene and Denny Heck, after New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney dropped out after an unexpected health issue kept him from returning to Washington in time for the vote. 

Her foil on the Republican side will be Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, who ran unopposed to lead the committee after a rough 2018 cycle. 

Both Midwestern members have held various leadership positions in the campaign committees in past cycles.

Emmer won his deep-red district by 22 points in November, so he won't have to spend too much time campaigning for himself as he looks to help the GOP take back the House majority. 

Bustos's district on paper is far more competitive—President Trump narrowly won it in 2016—but the Democrat cruised to her reelection in November by a 24-point margin. 

That Midwestern experience could prove crucial, as the region is filled with battleground districts. 

On the Senate side, Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young takes the helm of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, while Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto will lead the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.  

Both senators are freshmen who hope to draw from their own impressive victories in recent years. 

Young slammed the door on former Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh's comeback win, defeating the Indiana political icon by 10 points. And Cortez Masto edged out Republican Rep. Joe Heck by less than 3 points in 2016 in one of the most expensive contests in the country. 

Republicans ended the 2018 cycle with a 53-47 seat edge, but will have to play defense in more balanced map than the one that dictated this past cycle. 

On the GOP side, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and the open seat in Arizona present top Democratic targets, while they could also push for tougher victories against North Carolina Sen. Tom Tillis, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

But Republicans have opportunities to make gains too—Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones has a tough reelection fight ahead of him, while Republicans will have their eyes on the seats currently held by Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith. 

Monica Alba
Monica Alba

Trump's foreign trip dogged by investigation headlines again

President Trump has embarked on nine foreign trips while in office and almost all of them have been overshadowed by headlines back home related to the Russia investigation.

Robert Mueller's appointment just days before the president’s first overseas trip in 2017, and Thursday’s news of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen cooperating with the special counsel are just two examples. Here’s a look at the different visits and the domestic drama that has followed this president abroad. 

May 20 – 27, 2017: Saudi Arabia, Israel, West Bank, Vatican, Belgium, Italy

  • Headlines back home: A senior Trump adviser is named as a “person of interest” in possible Russian collusion probe (Jared Kushner) and reports emerge on Trump’s Oval Office meeting with the Russians where he reportedly called Comey a “nut job.”
  • Context: Comey had just been fired the week before (May 9) and Mueller was appointed soon after by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (May 17).

July 5 – 8, 2017: Poland and Germany (G-20)

  • Headlines back home: The New York Times reports on Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement in the Trump Tower meeting with Russians in June of 2016.
  • Context: The infamous statement defending Donald Trump Jr. and the meeting (which was factually incorrect) was crafted on the Air Force One flight back to Washington.

 July 13 – 14, 2017: France (Bastille Day)

  • Headlines back home: Reports on the continued fallout from Trump Jr.'s involvement in the Trump Tower meeting, which included the emails sent to set up the meeting with the Russians (July 11).

November 5 – 14, 2017: Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Philippines

  • Headlines back home: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopolous were charged by Mueller days before the trip in first major development in the Russia investigation (Oct 31).

January 25 – 26, 2018: Switzerland (Davos)

  • Headlines back home: The New York Times reports on Trump ordering Mueller to be fired but then backing off when former White House Counsel Don McGhan threatened to quit (January 25).

June 10 – 12, 2018: Singapore (Kim Summit)

  • No significant investigation headlines.

July 10 – 16, 2018: Belgium, UK and Finland

  • Headlines back home: Twelve Russians are indicted by Mueller related to hacking of the DNC emails (July 13).
  • Context: Rosenstein said he briefed the president on the developments prior to publicly announcing the indictments.

November 9 – 11, 2018: France (Centennial of WWI Armistice)

  • No significant investigation headlines.

November 29 – Dec 1, 2018: Argentina (G20)

  • Headlines back home: Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about Trump Tower project in Moscow, cementing official cooperation with Mueller probe 
  • Context: Trump later cancels a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his way to Buenos Aires, citing rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
NBC News Political Unit

Warren, Bloomberg, Steyer, Booker and Gabbard among latest 2020ers making moves

Now that the dust has finally settled on the 2018 midterms — NBC News has just one uncalled House contest remaining — we’re all clear to start focusing on the emerging 2020 presidential contest. And guess what? The early 2020 action on the Democratic side is already beginning to ramp up.

At 3:30 p.m. ET today at American University in D.C., Elizabeth Warren delivers a speech outlining her vision for a “progressive foreign policy.” This speech comes a day after a UMass-Amherst poll showed Warren trailing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in a hypothetical New Hampshire primary field. (New Hampshire, of course, is right next door to Warren’s Massachusetts and Sanders’ Vermont.)

On Sunday, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard travels to New Hampshire for an appearance with the Rockingham County Democrats in New Hampshire. And Maryland Rep. John Delaney, one of the two active presidential candidates, will make his 20th visit to Iowa for a meeting with the Woodbury County Democrats. 

Then next week, on Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — who spent millions for Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterms — heads to Des Moines, Iowa, where he’ll discuss a screening of his new film on climate change.

Also on Tuesday, Tom Steyer — who also spent big bucks on the 2018 midterms — holds a town hall in Chngarleston, South Carolina, to discuss voting rights. Last Sunday, Steyer said on “Meet the Press”that he hadn’t yet made a final decision on a 2020 run.

And then on Saturday, Dec. 8, Cory Booker travels to New Hampshire for a “post-election victory celebration.”

Over the past two years, we’ve resisted reporting on/speculating about/polling the 2020 race, because the midterms came first.

Well, the midterms are over. And the activity for the upcoming Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses is already beginning.

advertisement