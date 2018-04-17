GOP super PAC announces major ad buy for House races

The top super PAC defending House Republicans announced Tuesday it has booked $48 million in advertising reservations ahead of the midterm elections.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a group closely aligned with House leadership, will spend $38 million in television airtime and $10 million in digital ads spread out over 30 districts. The ads, reserved for this fall, give key insights into which districts Republicans are most concerned with defending. (See the full list here.)

CLF’s Democratic counterpart, House Majority PAC, announced last month it will reserve $48 million in TV ads ahead of the November elections. The spending this year has already outpaced previous cycles. Not surprisingly, many of the districts where the groups are spending overlap and provide an early preview of what are expected to be the nation's most competitive House races.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday shows Democrats with a 7-point edge in congressional preference (47-40). Democrats held a ten-point lead in March, 50 percent to 40 percent, though the change is within the margin of error.