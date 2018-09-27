GOP tweets out #IstandWithBrett during Ford statement

So far, Ford's testimony is heart-wrenching, harrowing and made more credible by her ability to describe how trauma affects the brain.

Rachel Mitchell, the lawyer for the Republicans, has stuck to fact-finding questions rather than acting as a prosecutor. If she has a bombshell in her pocket, it's still there waiting.

The senators, meanwhile, have engaged in a fair amount of partisan sniping over process, which makes the GOP decision to have Mitchell ask questions look far wiser than it did just a few hours ago.