Gore, Powell chat at Bush's funeral. They weren't always so friendly.

Former Vice President Al Gore stopped in the center aisle of the cathedral to chat with former secretary of State and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Colin Powell. During the first days of Bill Clinton's administration, the two went toe-to-toe over the question of whether there was a parallel between rights for gay people and rights for people of color.

Powell and other military brass opposed efforts to allow gay people to serve in the military. But he reversed that position in 2010.

Powell ripped Gore's 2000 campaign manager, Donna Brazile, for saying that Republicans leaned on Powell and other black celebrities because they would rather "take pictures with black children than feed them."