Gov. Andrew Cuomo gets coronavirus test during press conference

He added that tests are now available but that not enough people in the state of New York were being tested. Cuomo said that when he asks people why they had yet to be tested, they were reluctant for a drove of reasons.
"There is a general proclivity where, and I don't mean any disrespect to the medical professionals — my sister is a doctor — but some people just don't like to go to the doctor and don't like to get tested," Cuomo said.
"I am not good at this, but this test is not an invasive test, there's no pain to this test there is nothing about this test that should intimidate people from not taking this test. ... It is so fast and so easy that even a governor can take this test. That's how fast and easy it is," Cuomo said.
He wanted to show anyone doubting him, he said, how fast and easy it is to take a coronavirus test.
Cuomo then stood to introduce Dr. Elizabeth Dufort, a pediatric infectious disease specialist from Albany, New York, who administered the test to him as he stood up from his seat.
Dufort told Cuomo to lift his head and close his eyes, which he questioned, telling viewers, "You can question the doctor."
Dufort responded that it was for comfort and because Cuomo might tear up.
Then, Dufort inserted a swap into one of Cuomo's nostril for approximately five seconds.
"That's it? That's it. Nothing else? Told you," Cuomo said, almost shrugging his shoulders as he thanked the doctor.
Ali Gostanian
8m ago / 5:23 PM UTC
Michigan priest goes viral after using holy water squirt gun during drive-thru service
A Michigan priest who used a water gun to bless parishioners with holy water has gone viral and been given meme-treatment by the internet.
Father Tim Pelc of the St. Ambrose Parish in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan hosted a drive-thru church service for Holy Saturday. In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, the priest decided to use a squirt gun full of holy water, according to a Facebook post from the church.
“It’s an internet law: once a post or photo about you goes viral, you must end up in a meme,” St. Ambrose Parish wrote on its Facebook page. “Now it’s happened to Fr. Tim, who wowed the world with his unique holy water squirt gun, blessing food on Holy Saturday."
Ali Gostanian
2h ago / 3:53 PM UTC
Las Vegas airport installs PPE vending machines
McCarran International Airport announced Thursday that it has installed personal protective equipment vending machines in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.
A new option to help protect yourself and others while traveling. LAS was the first airport to install PPE vending machines from which travelers can purchase items like gloves and hand sanitizer. These machines can be found in T1 ticketing and near the T3 TSA checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/1suaVel412
The Las Vegas airport said that it is the first airport to install PPE vending machines, which sell an array of products from hand sanitizer to tissues to KN95 masks. Prices range from $3.50 for a pack of tissues to $14.50 for a reusable cloth mask.
The installation of the vending machines come as travel is down all over the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of passengers departing and arriving at McCarran Airport was down more than 50% in March 2020 as compared with March of last year, the airport said in a news release.
Doha Madani
3h ago / 2:39 PM UTC
Martin Shkreli denied release from prison over coronavirus fears
Shkreli was found guilty of securities fraud in 2017 for defrauding investors but is best known for his smug online persona and drug price-gouging. The former executive asked to be released from his 84-month sentence early because of the coronavirus pandemic, even claiming that he could help develop a cure.
A judge denied his request, claiming that an early release would go against sentencing goals given the sophisticated nature of Shkreli's crime, according to the court filing.
"Defendant is a healthy, 37 year old man with no recent history of preexisting medical conditions that place him at higher risk for COVID-19 and its potentially life-threatening adverse effects, and he is confined in a facility where there are currently no cases of COVID-19," the judge's motion said.
The motion also included a Probation Department response that said Shkreli's insistence that he is able to find a cure to COVID-19 is an example of the "delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that preceded his crimes.
Associated Press
3h ago / 2:22 PM UTC
Sri Lanka reimposes weekend curfew
Sri Lanka reimposed a strict 24-hour curfew this weekend even though the government has begun easing the two-month coronavirus lockdown.
Private businesses and government offices reopened last week. However, on midnight Saturday, authorities again slapped the curfew in an apparent move to restrict people’s movements during the weekend.
The curfew is expected to be relaxed on Monday morning. Health authorities say COVID-19 is under control in the Indian Ocean island nation. A total of 960 cases have been confirmed, along with nine deaths.
Doha Madani
3h ago / 2:18 PM UTC
New York City hits goal of 20,000 tests per day
New York City hit its goal of 20,000 coronavirus tests per day one week early after partnering with walk-in clinic CityMD.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that the city was working with CityMD to add another 6,000 tests per day across the 123 urgent care centers across the city. CityMD will also cover the cost of testing for the uninsured, the mayor said.
"This now puts us ahead of our goal. We had wanted to get the capacity for 20,000 tests per day by Monday, May 25th," de Blasio said. "I can tell you we have hit that goal a week early."
The city also hopes to grow an "army of tracers" as 500 contract tracers are set to begin field training after getting instruction from John Hopkins University, de Blasio said.
De Blasio also insisted that beaches will not open for Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of summer. New York City remains under strict social distancing guidelines, although other parts of the state have begun to reopen.
"We don't know the day yet when in the future we might be able to reopen the beaches," de Blasio said. "We will have lifeguards trained and ready, we will be ready for that eventuality. But we are not there yet."
Shannon Pettypiece
4h ago / 1:50 PM UTC
The week the White House was masked
It was a jarring sight in the Rose Garden this past Monday as one top administration official after another — senior adviser Jared Kushner, Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany — all walked to their seats wearing crisp medical masks.
Just that morning I had watched a string of senior aides arrive at the West Wing without any type of face covering, even after two staffers were diagnosed with the coronavirus days earlier. I had been surprised — the White House is a cramped place to work. Despite the expansive feeling on shows like West Wing and Veep, there are narrow hallways and stairwells and desks tightly packed together. It isn’t conducive to maintaining six feet of distance from others.
But after the White House Management Office sent a memo Monday afternoon requiring that everyone entering and moving about the West Wing cover their faces, staffers headed en masse to the medical office to pick one up, a White House aide told me.
South Korea sees decrease in new cases relating to nightclub outbreak
South Korea reported 13 new virus cases on Sunday, raising hopes that a new outbreak linked to nightclubs in Seoul may be waning.
These figures brought the national total to 11,050, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were recorded on Sunday leaving the death toll at 262.
Health authorities have expressed worries about new cases from Itaewon district-related infections over the weekend and have conducted rigorous contact tracing followed and testing to contain the infection from spreading.
After many weeks of a slowdown of new cases, South Korea’s daily jumps associated with the nightclubs marked an average of about 30 for several days. But starting Saturday, the country saw the beginning of a decrease with 19 reported cases.
Caroline Radnofsky
5h ago / 12:48 PM UTC
Knock-knock no more: Doors are being redesigned amid COVID-19
Doors carry disease. A contaminated doorknob can infect half an office in just a few hours. But you can't exactly socially distance from a door.
As some companies plan a return to the office, entrepreneurs, engineers and architects are confronting a design challenge: how to keep the public safe from shared items that require constant decontamination. Grabbing a doorknob is almost as unconscious as touching your face — and both are now considered health risks.
"I’m not seeing my family, but I’m touching things that a thousand other people have, too," said Ziad Salah, 26, from Edmonton, Alberta. His wife, Maram, is pregnant with their first child and both have older parents. "It’s not enough to socially distance from being around people. You have to socially distance from things that are publicly shared, too."
Guterres said in a statement many LGBTI people who already face bias, attacks and murder “are experiencing heightened stigma as a result of the virus, as well as new obstacles when seeking health care.”
Reuters
6h ago / 11:25 AM UTC
Pakistan resumes domestic flights, insists on masks and empty seats
Pakistan resumed domestic flights between major cities for the first time in nearly two months on Saturday with the requirement that face masks be worn and vacant seats left between passengers, officials said. International flights will remain suspended till May 31.
Domestic and chartered flight operations will require disinfection of the aircraft prior to boarding, at least one vacant seat between the passengers and compulsory wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizers. No food and beverages will be allowed during domestic flights, the statement added.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the country could not afford an indefinite lockdown and the nation would have to learn to live with the pandemic. Pakistan has reported over 38,000 cases of infection from the virus, and 834 deaths.