Gov. Steve Bullock 'pretty serious' about Montana Senate bid Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is "pretty serious" about running for the U.S. Senate, a person familiar with Bullock's thinking tells NBC News. The filing deadline to enter the race is Monday. Bullock, a former 2020 presidential candidate, has citied his three children, two in high school and one in middle school, in repeatedly saying he has no intention of challenging Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who is up for re-election in November. Bullock is in the final year of his two terms as governor. Share this -







Sanders says attacks urging Warren to drop out are 'disgusting' Sanders on Wednesday called the online attacks against Warren urging her to drop out of the race "disgusting" and said people should "respect the time and the space that she needs to make her decision." The Vermont lawmaker said he spoke with Warren over the phone earlier Wednesday and said that she had not made any decision regarding her campaign. "What Senator Warren told me is she is assessing her campaign," he said. "She has not made any decision as of this point and it is important for all of us, certainly me who has to know Elizabeth Warren for many, many years, to respect the time and the space that she needs to make her decision." Warren campaign manager Roger Lau told staff in an email Wednesday morning that the senator is assessing her path forward in the 2020 race after a disappointing Super Tuesday finish. Sanders called her an "excellent senator" who has run a "strong campaign" and called for an end to the online attacks. "I think the Twitter world is an opportunity for people to debate issues...but not to make vitriolic attacks on someone because you disagree with them," he said. Share this -







Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Maine, NBC News projects Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the Democratic primary in Maine, NBC News projects. Maine is the 10th Super Tuesday state that the former VP has won. California is the only Super Tuesday contest that has yet to be called by NBC News. Share this -







House Homeland chair seeks protection for 2020 candidates after Biden incident House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson is requesting Secret Service protection for the Democratic presidential candidates after anti-dairy protesters stormed the stage at former Vice President Joe Biden's rally on Tuesday night. Biden and Bernie Sanders in particular appear to satisfy several criteria for affording the protection, Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and congressional leaders. "Taking into consideration the remaining candidates’ large campaign operations, high polling averages, as well as physical threats to their safety — all factors contemplated by the Guidelines — I urge you to immediately initiate the consultation process to determine whether to provide USSS protection to certain major Democratic presidential candidates," Thompson wrote. Secret Service protection is assigned to candidates based on decisions made by the top Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress in consultation with the homeland security secretary and the Secret Service. “The Democratic Congress is worried about it,” Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., the Biden campaign's co-chairman, said Wednesday after a reporter asked whether the incident at Biden's rally had prompted a request for protection. 'Let dairy die!' Watch vegan protesters rush stage during Biden March 4, 2020 00:48 Share this -







Heading into the Super Tuesday Democratic primary contests, President Donald Trump professed nonchalance about the outcome. "I don't care who wins," he told reporters at the White House, downplaying the impact of results that could affect his re-election fortunes. The hours that followed did bring bad news for the president: A leading potential competitor, Joe Biden, proved his strength Tuesday night among key groups of voters needed to win the general election, with the former vice president claiming solid support from black and suburban voters. But the night also delivered some good news for him and his team: the reality that the Democratic contest appears far from over, with Bernie Sanders' progressive wing showing no signs of coalescing behind the establishment pick — meaning weeks, if not months, of potential party infighting. Trump's advisers have long said their best-case scenario wasn't the emergence of one particular candidate but rather a drawn-out Democratic nominating process that would divide the party. With Sanders and Biden now in a clear two-man race, that scenario seemed likely. Read the full analysis here. Share this -







#RiggedPrimary trends, but not for the reason you'd think The morning after Biden won most of the Super Tuesday states, the hashtag #RiggedPrimary surged to the top of Twitter’s trending topics section— despite no evidence that any of the contests had been rigged. The hashtag received initial support from fans of Sanders, who claimed that the recent dropouts of Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Steyer were part of a coordinated, Democratic Party-fueled conspiracy to vault Biden to the nomination. But the hashtag was primarily driven to the top spot, however, by people denouncing the idea that the primary was rigged, accidentally fanning conspiracy flames. The top three tweets receiving the most engagement about the hashtag on Wednesday morning all bemoaned the viral spread of the hashtag. The same phenomenon, where a political hashtag became the top trend in the U.S. because of users tweeting viral denunciations, occurred in January when Warren defenders accidentally pushed the hashtag #NeverWarren to the top of Twitter’s trending topics. Share this -





