Governors decry Trump support of coronavirus protesters: 'Dangerous' A man waves an American flag during a rally against California's stay at home orders in San Diego on April 18, 2020. Ariana Drehsler / AFP - Getty Images Governors across the country on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's expression of solidarity with those protesting various state-issued stay-at-home orders, saying his comments are "dangerous" and "don't make any sense." "I don't know any other way to characterize it, when we have an order from governors, both Republicans and Democrats, that basically are designed to protect people's health, literally their lives, to have a president of the United States basically encourage insubordination, to encourage illegal activity," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, told ABC's "This Week." He added, "To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can't remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing." Inslee said Trump's comments were "dangerous" because they "can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives." Read the full story here.







Belarusians flock to churches for Easter, defying calls to stay home Thousands of Belarusians converged on churches across the country on Sunday to celebrate Orthodox Easter, ignoring calls from health authorities and church leaders to stay at home to prevent the infection spread. As priests in many eastern European countries have planned to conduct services in empty churches over the Easter weekend observed by Orthodox Christians, Belarus is one of very few countries that has not imposed lockdown measures. State media ridicule fears over the coronavirus, while the country's president calls fears around it "mass psychosis." Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the authorities' strategy was correct. "You know my position: we survive these viruses every year," he said. The health ministry said on Sunday that 47 people died of the virus and has reported 4,779 cases. In contrast, neighboring Ukraine effectively banned the general public from church services by stipulating that only 10 people were allowed to be present at a service. The government has also repeatedly urged people to stay at home. Ukraine reported 5,449 cases of coronavirus as of April 19, including 141 deaths.







Photos: A birthday in Brooklyn Doug Hassebroek picks up balloons for his son's birthday in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters Felix Hassebroek jumps on the couch with his sister, Jane, while celebrating his birthday at their Brooklyn home. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters







Top Democrats, Mnuchin say they're close to deal for small business loan program funding Top Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they were close to an agreement to refund the small business loan program created in the prior coronavirus aid package. A senior Democratic aide told NBC News on Saturday that Democrats proposed a deal to Mnuchin that, in addition to refunding the program, includes cash for testing and hospitals, as well as $150 billion in funding for state and local governments. "I think we're making a lot of progress," Mnuchin told CNN on Sunday, adding he's "hopeful that we can reach an agreement, that the Senate can pass this tomorrow, and that the House can take it up on Tuesday, and, Wednesday, we'd be back up and running." "I think we're very close to a deal today," he added. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told CNN that he was "very hopeful we could come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning. You have got a lot of details, a lot of dotted I's and crossed T's. But I am very, very hopeful." Pelosi told ABC on Sunday that an agreement was "close" and that both sides "have common ground." The negotiations come after one of the main coronavirus relief fund sources for suffering small businesses hit its $350 billion limit on Thursday and is no longer accepting any more lenders or applications. Republicans and the Trump administration have pushed for a clean bill providing additional funds to the program, while Democrats have sought to include additional aid provisions.







Sweden's Princess Sofia joins medical volunteers on frontlines against pandemic Sweden's 35-year-old Princess Sofia has begun working at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm, the country's royal court said, to provide relief during the coronavirus outbreak. The former model-turned-royal underwent a three-day training course and will help staff fight the pandemic in the Scandinavian country. Princess Sofia of 🇸🇪 Sweden has begun working at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm, after undergoing an intensive three-day training course at Sophiahemmet University College.



Sofia will be relieving staff treating patients for coronavirus.



Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT pic.twitter.com/qCUysUBmYi — Sweden in Pakistan (@SwedeninPK) April 17, 2020 Share this -







'Absolutely false': Governors cry foul on Trump testing claims Virginia Governor Ralph Northam holds a press conference on March 23, 2020. Dean Hoffmeyer / Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP file Governors across the country on Sunday pushed back on the Trump administration's claims that states are conducting a "sufficient" level of coronavirus testing. Speaking with CNN's "State of the Union," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, said it was "delusional" to suggest the states have enough tests to soon begin reopening their economies. "That's just delusional to be making statements like that," Northam said. Read the full story here.







Costume designers make scrubs for 'superheroes' battling coronavirus Dulcie Scott works from home packing and organizing scrubs to be made and then distributed. Eddie Keogh / Reuters From Downton Abbey to Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Batman, their artistry has enthralled millions. But now a group of British costume designers are fulfilling an altogether different public service: making scrubs for medics on the front line of the coronavirus fight. Working from makeshift studios in homes across the country, hundreds of people from the arts are plugging the gaps in overburdened supply chains, churning out high-quality clinical attire for the doctors and nurses battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The initiative — dubbed #HelpingDressMedics by organizer Dulcie Scott — started as a small-scale operation. "I thought: 'There'll be about 10 of us; we'll make some scrubs and that'll be it.' I got my credit card out and bought 850 worth of fabric," Scott told NBC News. Read the full story here.






