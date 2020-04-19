Governors decry Trump support of coronavirus protesters: 'Dangerous'
Governors across the country on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump's expression of solidarity with those protesting various state-issued stay-at-home orders, saying his comments are "dangerous" and "don't make any sense."
"I don't know any other way to characterize it, when we have an order from governors, both Republicans and Democrats, that basically are designed to protect people's health, literally their lives, to have a president of the United States basically encourage insubordination, to encourage illegal activity," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, told ABC's "This Week."
He added, "To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can't remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing."
Inslee said Trump's comments were "dangerous" because they "can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives."
Belarusians flock to churches for Easter, defying calls to stay home
Thousands of Belarusians converged on churches across the country on Sunday to celebrate Orthodox Easter, ignoring calls from health authorities and church leaders to stay at home to prevent the infection spread.
As priests in many eastern European countries have planned to conduct services in empty churches over the Easter weekend observed by Orthodox Christians, Belarus is one of very few countries that has not imposed lockdown measures. State media ridicule fears over the coronavirus, while the country's president calls fears around it "mass psychosis."
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that the authorities' strategy was correct. "You know my position: we survive these viruses every year," he said. The health ministry said on Sunday that 47 people died of the virus and has reported 4,779 cases.
In contrast, neighboring Ukraine effectively banned the general public from church services by stipulating that only 10 people were allowed to be present at a service. The government has also repeatedly urged people to stay at home. Ukraine reported 5,449 cases of coronavirus as of April 19, including 141 deaths.
3h ago / 6:16 PM UTC
Photos: A birthday in Brooklyn
Allan Smith and Julie Tsirkin
3h ago / 5:51 PM UTC
Top Democrats, Mnuchin say they're close to deal for small business loan program funding
Top Democrats and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they were close to an agreement to refund the small business loan program created in the prior coronavirus aid package.
A senior Democratic aide told NBC News on Saturday that Democrats proposed a deal to Mnuchin that, in addition to refunding the program, includes cash for testing and hospitals, as well as $150 billion in funding for state and local governments.
"I think we're making a lot of progress," Mnuchin told CNN on Sunday, adding he's "hopeful that we can reach an agreement, that the Senate can pass this tomorrow, and that the House can take it up on Tuesday, and, Wednesday, we'd be back up and running."
"I think we're very close to a deal today," he added.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told CNN that he was "very hopeful we could come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning. You have got a lot of details, a lot of dotted I's and crossed T's. But I am very, very hopeful."
Pelosi told ABC on Sunday that an agreement was "close" and that both sides "have common ground."
The negotiations come after one of the main coronavirus relief fund sources for suffering small businesses hit its $350 billion limit on Thursday and is no longer accepting any more lenders or applications. Republicans and the Trump administration have pushed for a clean bill providing additional funds to the program, while Democrats have sought to include additional aid provisions.
3h ago / 5:49 PM UTC
Cuomo shuts down coronavirus hoax theories: 'Facts are facts'
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans to provide greater help to the city in any new federal stimulus funding.
Trump needs to "step up" to help protect his home town, de Blasio said during a press conference Sunday.
"My question is, Mr. President, are you going to save New York City or are you telling New York City to drop dead?"
New York City's numbers in the past 24 hours were a mixed bag, according to the mayor.
While coronavirus admissions to hospitals went up from 261 to 317, the number of patients in intensive care units went down. The number of positive test results also went down citywide, from 42 percent to 38 percent.
Alasdair Lane
5h ago / 4:02 PM UTC
Costume designers make scrubs for 'superheroes' battling coronavirus
From Downton Abbey to Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Batman, their artistry has enthralled millions. But now a group of British costume designers are fulfilling an altogether different public service: making scrubs for medics on the front line of the coronavirus fight.
Working from makeshift studios in homes across the country, hundreds of people from the arts are plugging the gaps in overburdened supply chains, churning out high-quality clinical attire for the doctors and nurses battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The initiative — dubbed #HelpingDressMedics by organizer Dulcie Scott — started as a small-scale operation.
“I thought: ‘There’ll be about 10 of us; we’ll make some scrubs and that’ll be it.’ I got my credit card out and bought 850 worth of fabric,” Scott told NBC News.
Booze, pot and online gambling surge as lockdowns continue
Locked in and locked down, American consumers are turning more to their favorite “vices.”
With the initial surge of panic buying over, wine and marijuana sales are still way up, presenting an opportunity — and a challenge — for the businesses scrambling to meet the demand spikes and shifts in consumer behavior.
“It’s like New Year’s every day,” said Mark Schwartz, the owner of Little Mo Wine and Spirits in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, who has seen alcohol sales shoot up fourfold.
Meanwhile, business at Blackbird, Nevada's largest cannabis delivery service, has been up by 800 percent.