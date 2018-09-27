Graham: This is just emotion without ‘corroboration’

"I really don’t know any more other than she can’t remember how she got there or how she left," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, reacting to Ford's testimony and referring to the party at which Ford says she was attacked by Kavanaugh.

“That’s important to me. He says he didn’t do it. I’m looking for corroboration. It’s not an emotional decision.”

He added: “It’s a factual decision. … Unless something new comes forward, you just have an emotional accusation and an emotional denial without corroboration.”