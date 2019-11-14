Graham: Not going to let Trump be convicted 'based on a bunch of hearsay' Sen. Lindsey Graham vowed Thursday not to vote for proceeding with a Senate impeachment trial unless the whistleblower comes forward. "I will not allow trial in the Senate to go forward with my vote unless the whistleblower comes forward, even though they're offering hearsay," Graham told reporters outside a Judiciary Committee meeting. "Now, I want to know, is there a connection between the whistleblower, the CIA, Biden or any other Democrat that would ... cast suspicions over their motives?" Graham asked. "I want to get to the bottom of this. We're not gonna let the president of the United States be tried based on anonymous accusation. We're not going to let him be convicted in the Senate based on a bunch of hearsay." Graham, who chairs the Judiciary panel, said a Senate trial would legitimize "a process that I think is a danger to the presidency itself. You’re having hearings in the House where Democrats only call witnesses, the whistleblower is being shielded from examination. It’s fundamentally unfair." The South Carolina Republican added that if the tables were turned, with a Democratic president and a majority of Republicans in the House, a similar situation would "destroy the presidency over time. And how would you, as a member of Congress, like to be on the receiving end of this? Somebody said you did something wrong, the whistleblower complaint, but you can’t find out who they are, and all the accusations against you are based on hearsay. This is a dangerous precedent to set for the country." Share this -







Scalise calls allegations against Trump 'baseless,' 'disgraceful' House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., called the allegations against President Donald Trump "baseless" and "disgraceful" when asked about Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments that the witnesses' testimony at the first public impeachment hearing Wednesday "corroborated evidence of bribery." "I think it's disgraceful that these liberals here in Washington continue to try to throw baseless allegations and accusations at the president, when they've tried for years to push an impeachment narrative," Scalise told reporters Thursday. He claimed that Pelosi, who refrained from launching a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump for much of the year despite pressure from her caucus, is "obsessed" with impeaching the president. On Wednesday's testimony, Scalise said Democrats "don't have anything. There are no impeachable offenses," adding that they "refuse to bring issues that would actually help families, lower drug costs, do other things that matter to people, because they don't like the results of the 2016 election."






