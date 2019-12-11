Allan Smith
1h ago / 4:51 PM UTC
Graham says Russia, not Ukraine, interfered in 2016 election
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Wednesday that it was Russia — not Ukraine — that interfered in the 2016 election by hacking Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign emails.
He made the comments during a lengthy opening statement during his committee's hearing Wednesday on the Justice Department inspector general's report on the Russia probe.
"We know the Russians are messing in our election and it was the Russians, ladies and gentlemen, who stole the Democratic National Committee's emails, [Clinton campaign chairman John] Podesta’s emails and screwed around with Hillary Clinton," Graham said. "It wasn't the Ukrainians, it was the Russians and they're coming after us again."
President Donald Trump, along with other Republicans, have promoted the idea that the Ukrainian government meddled in the 2016 election, despite the assessment of the intelligence community that only Russia was responsible.
During the House Intelligence Committee's public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, GOP lawmakers raised claims of Ukrainian meddling to help explain Trump's skepticism and actions toward the country — prompting former White House official Fiona Hill, one of the foremost U.S. experts on Russian President Vladimir Putin, to testify that this theory amounted to Russian propaganda.
In his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump asked his counterpart to investigate the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine may have in its possession a DNC email server. That theory turns the focus away from Russia's culpability — which former special counsel Robert Mueller said was the case in his extensive report — and instead place some doubt as to whether Russia was the culprit.
"I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it," Trump said, according to a White House call summary. "I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say CrowdStrike ... I guess you have one of your wealthy people... The server, they say Ukraine has it."
Multiple current and former Trump administration officials said that conspiracy has no basis in reality.
Trump's former homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, said in October the theory is "not only a conspiracy, it is completely debunked." In testimony as part of the House's impeachment inquiry, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent said "there is no factual basis" to the theory. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that he was unaware of any credible evidence regarding that conspiracy.
Kyle Stewart
3h ago / 3:11 PM UTC
Democratic Rep. Cicilline previews Wednesday evening markup
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., told reporters Wednesday morning that he expects Democratic members to hammer their argument for impeaching President Donald Trump home during the Judiciary Committee markup of the articles.
Cicilline pointed to Trump's "pattern of behavior," having "welcomed foreign interference in the 2016" and then "sought foreign interference in the 2020 election...to cheat and help him win."
"It's a crime in progress," Cicilline said.
"And so I say to my Republican colleagues, if you care about preserving our democracy we have to hold this president accountable," he added.
Geoff Bennett
8h ago / 10:35 AM UTC
House Judiciary Committee to hold impeachment articles markup session Wednesday
The House Judiciary Committee will on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET hold a public markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Committee members will deliver opening statements later this evening and lawmakers will then discuss the articles, debate amendments and ultimately vote beginning at 9 a.m. ET Thursday morning.
NBC News
3h ago / 3:31 PM UTC
Trump rails against 'impeachment lite'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, President Trump railed against the articles of impeachment, saying it was the lightest impeachment in the country’s history.
Steve Kornacki
17h ago / 1:15 AM UTC
Article II: Inside Impeachment - The Articles
The House Judiciary Committee officially charged President Donald Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors on Tuesday. Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
NBC News Political Reporter Jon Allen dissects the substance and strategy behind each charge.
NBC News
17h ago / 12:49 AM UTC
Trump knocks ‘very weak’ articles of impeachment
NBC News
21h ago / 9:19 PM UTC
Schumer says GOP 'conspiracy conjuring needs to stop'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, appeared in a policy lunch stakeout and said that the two articles of impeachment against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — demand that all senators “put country over party and examine the evidence uncovered by the House without prejudice, without partisanship.”
Schumer also criticized Republican lawmakers who have pushed the debunked theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election.
“The conspiracy conjuring needs to stop,” Schumer said.
He also said that for the Democrats in the Senate running for president that their presence for a potential impeachment trial “has to come first,” and that “scheduling concerns are secondary to doing this the right way.”
NBC News
21h ago / 8:52 PM UTC
Pence says Trump is 'standing strong'
Vice President Pence stopped by a diner in Pennsylvania and was asked by a guest how the president was "holding up."
"He's just standing strong," Pence said. "Look at it today, they're going to announce we got a trade deal done, going to the floor of the Congress — USMCA. Before the end of the day here, we got a defense bill done with a pay raise for our troops."
"He's a believer, he's a believer," said Pence, who added: "He really is the real deal."
He also ordered a Reuben sandwich.
Julie Tsirkin
19h ago / 11:06 PM UTC
Grassley says Senate will do its duty 'with fairness and clear eyes'
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, said on Tuesday that the "Democrats’ desire to overturn the 2016 election by impeaching President Trump has been abundantly clear since before he took the oath of office. But try as they might, they’ve struggled to arrive at a charge that can stand up to scrutiny.”
“If the House decides to move forward, the Senate will do its constitutional duty with fairness and clear eyes, not blind partisanship,” Grassley's statement said.
Frank Thorp V and Garrett Haake
22h ago / 8:04 PM UTC
McConnell talks timeline
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, opened up the GOP leadership presser saying that the Senate will not be able to process the USMCA this year, saying it will have to wait until after the impeachment trial.
Asked when the Senate might reconvene in the New Year, McConnell didn't answer directly. He joked that it would be shortly after the college football bowl games end.
The National Championship game is Jan. 13.
Adam Reiss
23h ago / 6:49 PM UTC
Bill Clinton says Americans should go about their lives
Former President Bill Clinton, no stranger to impeachment, said: "Congress is doing what they believe is right."
"The American people will see it is true and what should be done with it, and the rest of us should go about our lives. They should do their job and I'll do mine."