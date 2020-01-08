Graham to submit resolution calling on Pelosi to 'immediately' send articles of impeachment Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will soon submit a Senate resolution calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to immediately" transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. A draft of Graham's resolution obtained by NBC News says the Constitution does not provide Pelosi, D-Calif., "with the power to effectively veto a resolution passed by a duly elected majority of the House of Representatives by refusing to transmit such a resolution to the Senate." Such a withholding of the articles "is a flagrant violation of the separation of powers expressly outlined in the bicameral impeachment process under the Constitution of the United States," it says. On Sunday, Graham, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, proposed going further, telling Fox News, "If we don't get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules." Read the full story. Share this -







Some Democratic senators say it's time for Pelosi to submit Trump impeachment articles A growing number of Democratic senators are saying it's time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to submit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate. "We are reaching a point where the articles of impeachment should be sent," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told reporters Wednesday. In an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said he believes "it is time for the speaker to send" the articles. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., also said Pelosi should submit the articles. Read the full story.







McConnell has the GOP votes for Trump's trial now. That doesn't mean he'll have them later. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he has enough Republican votes to start the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without the support of Democrats, who have been demanding witness testimony. But his announcement doesn't settle the contentious issue of whether witnesses will be allowed to testify during the Senate trial — which Democrats have called for. Rather, it postpones a vote on the issue — leaving open the possibility that a handful of Senate Republicans could break with the party and back Democratic efforts to call witnesses against the president. Here's what could happen next.







Pelosi not ready to send articles of impeachment, but could be 'soon' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her fellow Democrats Tuesday that she's not yet ready to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate — but suggested she could be soon. In a letter to colleagues, Pelosi maintained she wants to immediately see the Senate resolution laying out the process for Trump's trial before she transmits the articles charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on to the Senate. The move would start the trial process in the Senate. "Soon, the Senate will have the opportunity to honor its oath to 'do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws,'" Pelosi wrote, before arguing the process that's been proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is unfair. Read more here.







Trump says Bolton testimony 'going to be up to the lawyers,' Senate President Donald Trump said Tuesday that whether his former national security adviser John Bolton testifies in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is "going to be up to the lawyers" and the Senate. When asked about Bolton's stated willingness to testify before the Senate if subpoenaed, Trump told reporters during a bilateral meeting with the Greek prime minister: "Well that's gonna be up to the lawyers. It will be up to the Senate, and we'll see how they feel. "He would know nothing about what we're talking about, because if you know, the Ukrainian government came out with a very strong statement, no pressure, no anything, and that's from the boss, that's from the president of Ukraine," Trump continued. "The foreign minister came out with a statement that was equally as strong. "And frankly, if you look at it, and you look at everything, all they have to do is read the transcripts," Trump said. "You take a look, not just at one, you take a look at two transcripts, they were absolutely perfect, there was absolutely nothing done wrong, there was no false statement." Trump added that the military aid to Ukraine that he had blocked "got there two or three weeks ahead of schedule, long before it was supposed to be there. There was absolutely nothing done wrong." There was high-level pushback from top Trump officials over the hold in aid, including from Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, according to The New York Times. Bolton was also concerned about Trump's broader efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Democrats, witnesses testified during the House impeachment inquiry. Read more about the timeline of the withholding of the aid and a report citing unredacted emails between the Pentagon and the White House budget office about the hold.







McConnell says he has enough Republican votes to begin Trump's trial without witnesses Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Tuesday that he has enough Republican votes to start the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without the support of Democrats, who have been demanding witness testimony. "We have the votes once the impeachment trial has begun to pass a resolution — essentially the same as, very similar to, the 100 to nothing vote in the Clinton trial," McConnell told reporters. The announcement by McConnell means that once House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calf., transmits the two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — the trial would begin in the Senate with rules in place under which the question of whether witnesses are allowed to testify would not be dealt with until later in the trial. The first phase of the trial would include "arguments from prosecution, arguments from defense" and a "period of written questions" submitted by Republican and Democratic senators, McConnell said. Read more here.






