Graham to woman who says she was raped: 'I'm sorry, you needed to go to the cops'

The warm Brett Kavanaugh who appeared in a Fox News interview to defend himself on Monday is gone.A defiant and outraged Kavanaugh — who became emotional — began his opening statement to senators Thursday by trashing Democrats and calling the process a "national disgrace."

His strategy seems clear: Turn the fight into even more of a partisan bloodbath, hoping to keep Republicans, and their supporters, on his side.

He said "my family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed" by the delay between Ford's allegation and this hearing and subsequent claims.

"Crazy stuff. Gangs. Illegitimate children. Fights on boats in Rhode Island. All nonsense, reported breathlessly and often uncritically by the media," he said.

He said it is about re-litigating the 2016 election and the Clintons getting even with him for his role in Kenneth Starr's independent counsel probe of President Bill Clinton. The nominee said he has been the victim of "grotesque and coordinated character assassination."