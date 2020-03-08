Grand Princess cruise ship to dock in Oakland, California The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus is seen in the Pacific Ocean outside San Francisco on Saturday. Stephen Lam / Reuters The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying 21 people who have tested positive for coronavirus was cleared by state and federal officials to dock in Oakland, California, Princess Cruises said late Saturday. The cruise ship with more than 3,500 passengers, was initially supposed to dock Sunday but then amended its statement to say the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made changes to the plan, and it will dock sometime Monday. At that time officials will "begin disembarking guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization," Princess said. "These guests will be transported to medical facilities in California." The cruise line, citing the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said Californians would be screened, tested and isolated; non-Californians will be taken to facilities in other states; and staff will remain aboard for quarantine and treatment. The ship traveled to Mexico in February. A Sacramento-area man who had been aboard died of COVID-19, the disease from coronavirus. Two other passengers were hospitalized with the virus in Northern California, officials said. And two Canadians who had been on-board subsequently tested positive. Share this -







4 dead in collapse of Chinese hotel used for virus control A boy is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province early Sunday. Four people were killed following the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility. STR / AFP - Getty Images At least four people were killed in the collapse of hotel in southeastern China that was being used for medical observation of people who had arrived from areas hit by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday. The sudden collapse of the building on Saturday evening trapped 71 people, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. Thirty-eight had been rescued as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, including one person in critical condition and four others in serious condition, the ministry said. More than 1,000 firefighters and seven rescue dogs were dispatched to the site, according to the ministry. News photos showed rescue workers with flashlights climbing over the debris and bringing people out. Rubble was left piled on cars in front of the building. The Xinjia Express Hotel is in Quanzhou, a coastal city in Fujian province. The city government said it was housing people who had come from coronavirus-hit areas. Most parts of China are quarantining people from such areas for 14 days. Share this -







Venice, Milan on lockdown as Italy announces sweeping quarantine A woman wearing a respiratory mask stands in front of an empty bar in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, on Thursday. Piero Cruciatti / AFP - Getty Images The Italian government on Sunday took the most drastic measures yet to try and stop the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, closing off the entire Lombardy region in the north, including Milan, and more than a dozen other provinces. The announcement came after Italy saw its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since an outbreak erupted there last month. The number of cases throughout Italy is now at 5,883, with close to half that number — 2,651 — hospitalized. More than 230 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. "We want to protect the health of all citizens," Conte said. "We are aware that this will create unease and that these measures will be a sacrifice, big and small. But this is the time to be responsible." Sunday's decree restricts anyone from leaving or entering designated red zones except for ''undeferrable work needs or emergency situations'' starting Sunday through at least April 3, according to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Read the full story. Share this -







People are changing their normal routines A man wearing a face mask reads his phone on the subway in New York on Feb. 2. Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images file People are altering their normal routines in ways large and small to keep the virus at bay. We give you 10 tips for changes you can make. They include: Don't take your reusable cup to Starbucks, listen to music at home instead of going to shows and try not to shake hands. Read the full list. Share this -







Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America People cover their faces while leaving Hospital Cosme Argerich, after the first fatality from coronavirus in Latin America was confirmed, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday. MARIANA GREIF / Reuters A 64-year-old man died in Argentina as a result of the new coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America, health authorities announced Saturday. The Ministry of Health said the patient lived in Buenos Aires and had been confirmed with COVID-19, the disease from coronavirus, after coming down with a cough, fever and sore throat following a recent trip to Europe. The patient, who suffered kidney failure, had a history of diabetes, hypertension and bronchitis before being infected with the virus, a statement said. He had been in intensive care since being admitted to a public hospital Wednesday. Officials said the man was not one of the eight confirmed COVID-19 cases previously reported for Argentina, but his case was confirmed by tests Saturday. Research is underway to determine who the patient had been in contact with, authorities said. Share this -







Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses Rescuers evacuate an injured person from the rubble of a collapsed hotel building in Quanzhou city in southeast China's Fujian province on Saturday. Chinatopix / via AP About 20 people remained trapped Sunday in a collapsed hotel in southeastern China that was being used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients. Forty-eight people had been pulled from the rubble of the Xinjia Express Hotel in Quanzhou, a coastal city in Fujian province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. There were no reports of deaths. The 80-room hotel collapsed in a matter of seconds about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying. About 70 people had been trapped inside initially, the Quanzhou government said. The official People's Daily newspaper said the 80-room hotel was being used by by the city government for observation of people who had contact with virus patients. Share this -







Washington, D.C., reports its first coronavirus case District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announces the first case of coronavirus in Washington on Saturday Patrick Semansky / AP District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Washington's first coronavirus case Saturday. The patient was described as a resident in his 50s who appears to have contracted the virus in late February, when he started feeling ill, she said. She said it was not known how the man contracted the virus. He "appears to have no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case," Bowser said. Bowser said local health officials were monitoring 11 residents who had symptoms consistent with the coronavirus illness, COVID-19. Tests for nine of them were negative, she said, and results for another were pending. D.C. Mayor: First coronavirus case has 'no history of international travel' March 8, 2020 02:20 Share this -







U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for COVID-19 A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials confirmed Saturday. Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working together, keeping in close communication with federal, state, local and private agencies. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, has been briefed, according to the health department. Virginia health officials on Saturday said the risk of coronavirus spreading throughout the state is low. Share this -







AFL-CIO cancels presidential forum with Biden, Sanders The AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, has canceled an upcoming presidential forum in Orlando, Florida, because of the outbreak, the group announced Saturday. The two leading Democratic presidential candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, were scheduled to attend Thursday's forum, five days before the state's primary. Florida reported two deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Friday. "Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we must cancel Thursday’s AFL-CIO Presidential Forum in Orlando," the group said in an emailed statement. "We will keep you posted on any events going forward." Share this -





