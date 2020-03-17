Granddaughter shows grandfather through window of isolated care home that she’s engaged Carly Boyd shows her grandfather, Shelton, her engagement ring through a window at the locked down Premier Living and Rehab Center in N.C. Premier Living and Rehab Center Photos of a young woman telling her grandfather about her engagement through the window of a care home under lockdown have highlighted the impact coronavirus is having on families. Carly Boyd is seen in photos excitedly showing her grandfather Shelton her new engagement ring through the window of his bedroom at the care home. Like other residents of the Premier Living & Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, the elderly man cannot receive visitors in keeping with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Premier Living and Rehab Center In a second photo also posted to the center's Facebook page, Boyd and her grandfather are seen pressing their hands against a pane of glass that separates them. "She was right there with her hand pointing to it. He was lying up there eating some ice cream," Gennie Parnell, the facility's administrator, told NBC News over the phone. "She put her hand up on the window and he put his hand on the window and we all just fell apart," Parnell added. Share this -







Afternoon roundup of coronavirus coverage Can social solidarity replicate faster than the virus? [Vox] For Texas' ill and immunocompromised, coronavirus brings a new threat and familiar precautions [The Texas Tribune] The airlines made billions over the past decade. Why do they need a bailout? [Slate] Real-world lessons from a World of Warcraft virtual outbreak [Wired] Share this -







Marriott starting to furlough tens of thousands of employees Marriott International Inc., which employs more than 175,000 people worldwide, has started to furlough what it expects will be tens of thousands of those workers as its properties close. The furloughs, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, were confirmed to NBC News by Marriott, which is the world's largest hotel company, with 30 hotel brands that are expected to be hit by a flood of guest cancellations. Marriott started closing some of its managed properties last week, and the employees there won't be paid while on furlough, a spokeswoman for the company said. But many will receive health care benefits, which would be paid by the properties' owners, many of which are not Marriott. Marriott is also furloughing staff at still-open hotels. In a statement Tuesday, the company said customers could cancel their stays at no charge through April 30. Share this -







Americans abroad scramble to get home as countries deepen travel restrictions Americans stuck in countries around the world are calling on U.S. officials to help them return home as governments have restricted travel to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Phil McMannis, a tech entrepreneur, and his wife, Jerri, have been trying to get home to Boston from Fez, Morocco, since Friday. It was the last leg of a yearlong trip around the world. Their flight on March 22 was canceled, and the couple has had no luck trying to rebook. “The local people are offering to help and are talking to us, but our own government has said nothing,” said McMannis, adding that he had reached out to the U.S. Embassy and his senators. Click here to read the rest of this story. Share this -







Uber and Lyft suspend shared ride options An Uber driver wears a surgical mask while driving in Manhattan on March 15, 2020. Jeenah Moon / Reuters Uber and Lyft customers will no longer be able to request shared rides due to the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of Uber Rides and Platform, said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that the company hopes by suspending its UberPool in the United States and Canada it can "help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve." Lyft announced a similar plan, saying in a statement that it is "pausing Shared rides across all of our markets." Share this -







Obama pays tribute to health professionals We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our health professionals and everybody who’ll be on the front lines of this pandemic for a long while. They’re giving everything. May we all model our own behavior on their selflessness and sacrifice as we help each other through this. https://t.co/F3tsJTqd4c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 17, 2020 Share this -







New York state study predicted severe shortfall of ventilators in a pandemic In 2015, a New York state task force predicted that an influenza pandemic as serious as the 1918 Spanish flu would mean a severe shortfall in ventilators for thousands of hospitalized patients who needed help breathing. The New York State Task Force on Life and the Law said a model based on the 1918 pandemic indicated there would be more than 800,000 hospital admissions in the state, and 90,000 of those patients would need ventilators. During the peak week of the pandemic, the task force’s report said that about 19,000 flu patients would need ventilators, but there would be shortfall of nearly 16,000. Patients with other diseases would already be using most of the ventilators, meaning that only about 2,800 would be available for flu patients . The projections were based on a state population of 19.75 million and a state capacity of 8,981 ventilators. Five years later, the population is 19.44 million. The governor’s office did not immediately return requests for comment on current statewide ventilator totals. Share this -







Primary states voting Tuesday take steps to limit coronavirus risks The blue painter’s tape issued to poll workers in Cook County, Illinois, has a particularly important use this year: marking off 6-foot increments to make sure people maintain a safe distance from one another. “It is our job to ensure the safety of those around us while we carry out our civic duty today,” tweeted County Clerk Karen Yarbrough. Arizona, Florida and Illinois are proceeding with Tuesday’s primaries, but officials are stressing alternatives, such as voting by mail, and telling voters to be on the lookout for changes due to coronavirus precautions. Polling places are also taking their own precautions. Read the full story here. . Share this -







Facebook giving $1,000 bonuses to employees Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has informed the company's 45,000 employees that they will all receive a $1,000 bonus to help them during the coronavirus outbreak, Facebook sources told NBC News on Tuesday. Facebook employees will also receive at least their full bonuses for the current six-month period, the sources said. The news, first reported by The Information, came on the same day that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced that Facebook would be investing $100 million to help small businesses in over 30 countries. Facebook will also send thousands of its content moderators home but will continue to pay them. Taken together, the steps mark the most aggressive effort yet by a major American company to alleviate the financial toll of the coronavirus outbreak. Share this -





