Grandma whose misfired text to teen led to Thanksgiving invite loses husband to coronavirus

First lawsuit against small business loan program filed by strip club The first lawsuit over the U.S. government's embattled coronavirus small business loan program was filed in federal court Wednesday by a company that operates a strip club in Michigan. It's the first of what could end up being a series of protracted legal battles over which businesses qualify for the hastily-conceived $349 billion relief effort. The lawsuit asserts the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Treasury violated the Constitution by barring coronavirus relief loans for businesses that have "live performances of a prurient sexual nature." Which businesses qualify has evolved since the plan’s first version. The plan currently states that businesses merely have to certify that “current economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary” and don’t have to prove a sharp sales decline or the imminent threat of closure. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees qualify, opening the doors to a wide range of firms, potentially including investment firms and LLCs. Share this -







New York bringing in more funeral directors as death toll hits new high Gov. Cuomo bringing in more funeral directors as death toll rises in New York April 9, 2020 02:26 New York state had 799 deaths from coronavirus in one day, its highest daily toll yet in the pandemic, which bringing the total to 7,067, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his press briefing Thursday. The governor said the state will bring in additional funeral directors "to deal with the number of people who have passed." At the same time as deaths have risen, the number of net new hospitalizations is down to 200, the lowest daily increase since the crisis in the state began, Cuomo said. "We are flattening the curve by what we're doing," the governor said, referring to the state's closing of nonessential businesses and social distancing orders. "You can't relax," he said. "If we stop acting the way we’re acting you will see those numbers go up." Share this -







Senate Democrats block GOP bid for $250 billion in small-business funds amid impasse over coronavirus aid Senate Democrats blocked a Republican proposal to add $250 billion to small-business coronavirus relief funds on Thursday after demanding the inclusion of additional resources for hospitals and state and local governments. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had sought unanimous consent to pass the emergency funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, but Democrats objected, claiming McConnell was politicizing the push for more small-business money. “I am afraid that this unanimous consent is basically a political stunt," Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., said following McConnell's request. “This unanimous consent was not negotiated, there was no effort made … so it won’t get done. It's not going to be enacted.” President Donald Trump and McConnell are pushing for the additional money for small businesses, as the new loan program passed in the $2 trillion stimulus is already in danger of running out of money. Read the full story here. Share this -







Syrian refugee in London says he's 'honored' to clean COVID-19 hospital wards A Syrian refugee in London who has taken a job cleaning COVID-19 wards in his local hospital says he's "honored" to have found a way to help keep his new community safe. Honoured to join an army of cleaners disinfecting Covid wards our local hospital after receiving training. London has been my home since leaving Syria, and the least I can do is making sure my neighbours and the amazing NHS staff are safe and sound. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/7XkBwSiXW8 — Hassan Akkad (@hassan_akkad) April 7, 2020 "I’ve already gone through crisis — Syria, the journey here— so [lockdown] was triggering," Hassan Akkad, 32, who usually works as a filmmaker, told NBC News. "I told my fiancée I had to do something." Akkad says he's relieved that he has the right personal protective equipment (PPE) for the job, and that fellow minimum wage cleaners at his hospital are being given the same protection as doctors and nurses on the ward. Share this -







Pennsylvania extends school closings for entire academic year Public schools in Pennsylvania will remain closed through the rest of the academic year, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday, although school districts are encouraged to continue distance learning. The Pennsylvania Department of Education has created resources to help schools that are not currently offering online platforms or need additional tech support. Designated schools, Wolf added, will continue to offer meals to-go for students. "This was not an easy decision, but closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees and families," Wolf said in a statement. Share this -







Half of adults online in U.K. saw coronavirus misinformation, media regulator says Misinformation about the coronavirus continues to reach millions of people on the internet despite efforts by major tech platforms to limit its spread. The U.K.'s Office of Communications, which regulates the country's media, said that a weekly survey found almost of adults who use the internet saw false or misleading information about the coronavirus. The most common piece of misinformation was that drinking water can "flush out the infection," which the survey found was seen by 35 percent of online adults. Of people who said they'd seen false information, two-thirds said they saw some every day. Share this -







Fauci: Antibody tests are in development, could arrive in 'days to weeks' Coronavirus antibody tests are in development and could be available within "days to weeks," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC's "TODAY" Thursday. An antibody test can determine whether a person has ever been infected with the virus. It can't say whether a person is currently infected. Antibody tests, if widely used, can provide valuable information on how many people in the population were actually infected with the coronavirus, including asymptomatic people. They could also indicate who has developed immunity. "It is likely, though we need to prove it, that once you've been infected, and you have antibody profile, that you are very likely protected," Fauci said. That "means you may have a cohort of people who are actually protected, who have more of a chance of getting back into the normality of society, and they will be very important," he said, adding that it's particularly important for health care workers, who are the most vulnerable. Share this -





