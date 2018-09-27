Grassley defends his actions after Whitehouse trashes the process

Chairman Grassley gave an impassioned defense of the process of probing Ford's allegations after Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a former prosecutor, trashed how the Republicans investigated the assault claim.

Grassley also accused Democrats of not fully participating.

"We gotta realize what we have done in this case, of all the time you go through a background investigation by the FBI, then it comes to us, and there's always some holes in it that we have to follow up on," he said.

"We're responding to Dr. Ford's request to tell her story, this is why we're here."