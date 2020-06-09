Grief turns to anger in Italy's epicenter

Businesses in the city that never sleeps wake up to a new reality The city that never sleeps emerged from its coronavirus-imposed stasis Monday morning with a handful of "phase one" businesses in New York City raising their roller shutters to a landscape altered by the virus and protests over systemic racism. While some small-business owners said they were eager to get back to work after three months, they expressed uncertainty about what's next. Retail, construction, manufacturing and agriculture are the first nonessential enterprises to cautiously resume in New York, the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. About 25,000 businesses in the Big Apple had certified with the state as of Thursday that they could reopen while following safety regulations, a prerequisite for opening, said Jonnel Doris, commissioner of the city's Small Business Services Department. Each industry has had to significantly reduce operations and implement new safety measures. Read the full article here. Share this -







WHO says pandemic 'far from over' as daily cases hit record high GENEVA — New coronavirus cases had their biggest daily increase ever as the pandemic worsens globally and has yet to peak in central America, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, urging countries to press on with efforts to contains the virus. "More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing. More than 136,000 new cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, he said. Nearly 75 percent of them were reported from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.







Trump could resume rallies this month despite coronavirus concerns President Donald Trump waves to supporters during a Keep America Great rally on Feb. 20, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images file President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is preparing to present the president with options to resume rallies in June, according to two officials familiar with the plans. There are no final decisions yet on where and how this could be done safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Over the last week, Trump has been asking advisers why he can't be holding mass rallies when thousands are gathering in the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, these people said. "Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous. You'll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told NBC News in a statement. Read the full story here.







Americans drove 112 billion fewer miles this April than April 2019 Americans drove 112 billion fewer miles in April than they did during the same month last year, according to data from the Department of Transportation. Shelter-in-place orders led to a nearly 40 percent drop in the number of miles Americans drove, the DOT said Monday. With much of the country locked down due to the coronavirus, American motorists clocked 169.6 billion miles. The response to the coronavirus pandemic, which began in March in many states, also saw travel for the first four months of this year decline 14.8 percent versus 2019, to around 858 billion miles. That was the lowest number since 2001, said the DOT. All forms of travel were down, reported navigation service Inrix, including personal transportation and long- and short-haul trucking. Travel is just ramping back up as states begin relaxing restrictions, but May and June are expected to still see another year-over-year decline, according to transportation experts.







It's official: The U.S. entered a recession in February A closed discount store during the coronavirus pandemic on May 25, 2020 in the Queens, N.Y. Cindy Ord / Getty Images file The U.S. is officially in a recession, bringing an end to a historic 128 months of economic growth, after the coronavirus pandemic swept the country and shut down the economy. For more than a decade, the American economy seemed to contradict the adage, "What goes up, must come down." That ended in February, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, the agency that identifies periods of economic growth and contraction. The economic expansion would have turned 11 years old this month — a span unmatched in the postwar economy. Read the full story here.






