Grisham: Trump's impeachment is 'one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation' White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement after the House voted to impeach president Trump the action "marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation." "Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives," Grisham's statement continued. "Democrats have chosen to proceed on this partisan basis in spite of the fact that the president did absolutely nothing wrong. Indeed, weeks of hearings have proved that he did nothing wrong. "Throughout the House Democrats’ entire sham impeachment, the president was denied fundamental fairness and due process under the law," Grisham claimed. "The House blatantly ignored precedent and conducted the inquiry in secrecy behind closed doors so that Chairman Adam Schiff and his partisan political cronies could selectively leak information to their partners in the media to push a false narrative. "When public hearings were held before Chairman Schiff’s committee, Democrats continued their games and denied the president the ability to cross-examine witnesses or present witnesses or evidence. The proceedings in the Judiciary Committee included no fact witnesses at all and consisted solely of a biased law seminar and a staffer rehashing the slanted report that was produced by Chairman Schiff’s rigged proceeding. This unconstitutional travesty resulted in two baseless articles of impeachment that lack any support in evidence and fail even to describe any impeachable offense. "All of these antics make clear that Democrats have lost sight of what this country needs, which is a Congress that works for the people. Their boundless animus for President Trump fuels their desire to nullify the 2016 election results, and improperly influence the 2020 election. "The American people are not fooled by this disgraceful behavior. They understand fairness, due process, and substantial, reliable evidence are required before any American should be charged with wrongdoing — and certainly before impeaching a duly elected President. The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings," Grisham's statement concluded. "He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated. President Trump will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office." Share this -







ANALYSIS: Trump pays a historic price for doing business his way: Impeachment President Donald Trump didn't get away with it — at least, not without paying a price. In the lowest moment of his presidency so far, the House impeached Trump Wednesday on charges that he solicited foreign help in his re-election campaign, using taxpayer dollars as leverage, at the expense of national security interests and then covered it all up. "This was, quite simply, a geopolitical shakedown," Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., said. The particulars of the two articles of impeachment — falling under the headings of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — are unquestionably more serious than those levied against Presidents Andrew Johnson, who was impeached along party lines in three days, and Bill Clinton. The articles alluded to a broader pattern of behavior that lawmakers described as rife with corrupt self-dealing and cover-ups. While Trump and his Republican loyalists in the House insist that he is a blameless victim who will be exonerated by the Senate in the winter and voters next fall, there will now be a big black asterisk emblazoned next to his name in ledger of American history. Read the full analysis. Share this -







More 2020 Democrats react to Trump's impeachment The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates continued to weigh in on the historic impeachment votes. Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted that it was "a solemn moment for our country." "But in the United States of America, no one is above the law — not even the President," Biden wrote. President Trump abused his power, violated his oath of office, and betrayed our nation. This is a solemn moment for our country. But in the United States of America, no one is above the law — not even the President. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 19, 2019 South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in a series of tweets, praised members of Congress for taking action to "defend the rule of law, our national security, and our democracy," but added that "this is not just about this moment or this president." "It's about our democracy itself. It's about the era to come after this president leaves office. More than ever, we need leadership to pick up the pieces and move our nation forward," Buttigieg wrote. But this is not just about this moment or this president. It's about our democracy itself.



It's about the era to come after this president leaves office. More than ever, we need leadership to pick up the pieces and move our nation forward. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 19, 2019 Share this -







2020 Democrats weigh in on impeachment Reaction from the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates began pouring in after Wednesday's historic votes to impeach Trump. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted, "Today is a sad but necessary day for American democracy." "The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump, and that is the right thing to do," he added. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., tweeted that it was a "sad moment for our country," while Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, tweeted that "no one is above the law." Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in a statement that the "House did its duty under the Constitution." "Unfortunately, it increasingly appears that Senate Republicans will not. The issue won't be settled until November, by the American people," Bloomberg added. Today is a sad but necessary day for American democracy. The U.S. House has voted to impeach President Trump, and that is the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/5TtMWGUOJt — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 19, 2019 The three-month House impeachment process has uncovered alarming evidence that an American president used his official power for personal gain, put our national security at risk, and obstructed the investigation.



Today is a sad moment for our country. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 19, 2019 The Founding Fathers included impeachment provisions in the Constitution because they feared that a President could betray the trust of the American people to a foreign power.



Today, the House is fulfilling their constitutional obligation.



No one is above the law. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 19, 2019 Share this -







The House has adjourned until 9 a.m. on Thursday The House will pick back up at 9 a.m. on Thursday when they will debate and then vote on the "managers," who act as prosecutors in the Senate trial. Share this -







Tulsi Gabbard, Democratic candidate for president, votes 'present' on impeachment Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, voted "present" — rather than for or against — both articles of impeachment, a surprise move from the Democratic presidential candidate. Gabbard is the only White House hopeful eligible to vote on impeachment Wednesday and one of few House Democrats publicly undecided on the issue. She is the only member to have voted present. "After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no," she said in a lengthy statement issued immediately after her vote was cast. "I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," she added. "I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting president must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country." Share this -







House passes second article of impeachment on obstruction of Congress The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the second article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, by a vote of 229-198, accusing him of obstructing Congress, following an hourslong debate and the adoption of the first article on abuse of power. The article accuses Trump of directing "the unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas” issued by the House. It also accuses Trump of directing the White House and other agencies to defy subpoenas and withholding documents and not allowing key administration officials to testify. “In the history of the Republic, no president has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry or sought to obstruct and impede so comprehensively the ability of the House of Representatives to investigate ‘high crimes and misdemeanors'," the article reads. House impeaches President Trump for obstruction of Congress 01:22 Like the first vote, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential candidate, voted present. And as expected the Democrats, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jared Golden of Maine voted no on the second article. For the full story click here Share this -





