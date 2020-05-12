Trump admin unveils plan to ramp up syringe production for future vaccine Company says it can help mass produce coronavirus vaccine May 12, 2020 01:58 Seeking to ramp up the nation’s capacity to administer a possible COVID-19 vaccine, the Trump administration has signed a $138 million deal with the makers of an innovative syringe designed to be used in developing countries. The goal of the public-private initiative, called Project Jumpstart, is to facilitate the production of 100 million prefilled syringes by the end of 2020 and more than 500 million in 2021 in the event a vaccine becomes available, officials announced Tuesday. The Health and Human Services Department and the Defense Department are partnering with ApiJect Systems America, which manufactures inexpensive prefilled syringes made of plastic. Read the full story here. Share this -







California council member cited after scuffle with protesters at his home A California city councilman was cited with misdemeanor battery after a physical altercation with protesters who confronted him at his home Tuesday over coronavirus restrictions. Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told NBC affiliate KSEE that he felt threatened that the activists had shown up while his kids were home. He said that after asking them to leave, he swiped at their equipment and shoved one man during the confrontation on a stairway. In a video obtained by KSEE, Arias can be seen swatting at two men, including a local conservative activist, Ben Bergquam. "What do you say to the businesses you're destroying?" an activist can be heard saying at one point. Read the full story here.







USA Gymnastics postpones events until 2021 over coronavirus USA Gymnastics is postponing all "premier events" until 2021 because of the coronavirus epidemic. The GK U.S. Classic, which had been scheduled for May 23, will now be May 22, 2021, and the U.S. Gymnastics Championships which were to start on June 4 will be rescheduled for June 3, 2021, the organization said Tuesday. "In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events," said Li Li Leung, USA Gymnastics' president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which had been scheduled for this summer have previously been postponed until next summer. To confirm, we will be offering refunds to U.S. Olympic Trials ticket holders. We are in the process of finalizing details and will communicate with purchasers directly in the coming weeks. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) May 12, 2020







Arizona gives green light for pro sports to return, minus fans Pro sports are welcome to return to Arizona as soon as this weekend. "Major league sports can resume limited reopening, without fans, this Saturday," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted Tuesday while announcing the easing of some restrictions aimed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The invitation applied to Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer, Ducey said at a news conference Tuesday. The move follows reports that Major League Baseball was considering a truncated season beginning in early July that would include games only in Arizona and Florida. Read the full story here.







Texas AG Ken Paxton calls local orders 'unlawful,' 'Orwellian' Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned cities and counties across the state that local laws requiring face coverings and other measures meant to stem the coronavirus pandemic were "unlawful." In a letter to officials in Austin and Travis County, Paxton called a contact tracing provision "Orwellian." In the letters, which were also sent to Dallas County, Bexar County and San Antonio, Paxton cited an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that went into effect earlier this month and allowed businesses like barber shops, nail salons, restaurants and movie theaters to reopen with reduced occupancy and, in some cases, social distancing rules. On May 18, gyms, offices and manufacturers will also be allowed to reopen. Read the full story here.







Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes from coma after leg amputation due to coronavirus Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the "Going in Style" New York premiere on March 30, 2017 in New York. D Dipasupil / FilmMagic file Broadway actor Nick Cordero woke from a medically induced coma Tuesday weeks after doctors amputated his leg as part of his coronavirus treatment. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, announced his updated condition on Instagram just a day after sharing that the Tony-nominated actor was making progress by following doctor's commands. Kloots, a fitness instructor, shared the news in a video with the couple's infant son, Elvis. "Dada is awake, he is awake guys. I asked the doctor today, 'Can we say he's awake?'" Kloots said. "He is awake. It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes out, like, all of his energy." Read the full story here.






